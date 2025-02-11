Charlotte Flair to face ex-WWE champion in horrifying match in 2025 to end her career? Exploring  the possibilities

Charlotte Flair's WWE career has been nothing short of stellar. The Queen has dominated the promotion for thirteen years. Alongside the Four Horsewomen, Flair broke all kinds of barriers. With 16 championships sitting on her trophy case and counting, there's no denying her greatness.

So what's left for Charlotte to accomplish? She plans on breaking or, at least, tying her father's 16 world championship record. That could be done in the years to come, thanks to her Royal Rumble win. Though, another accolade could be just around the corner.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While promoting WWE on the Road to WrestleMania, Natalya and Bayley spoke with TV Insider about several topics. Nattie stated that she still needs a Hell in a Cell match, and she has the perfect opponent in mind.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

"I've never done Hell in a Cell. I did a cage match against Charlotte. It wasn't a Hell in a Cell match. I'd absolutely love a Hell in a Cell match. I think it would be so much fun. Maybe I'd do it against Charlotte."

The BOAT also mentioned wanting to main event WrestleMania. With the show being two nights now, there's a possibility Natalya could one day fight for a championship at the end of WrestleMania Night 1.

Given that Natalya is coming to the end of her career at 42 years of age, a Hell in a Cell match could spell the end of her career, given the brutal nature of the structure. The star could go on to face Charlotte inside the cage in a final rodeo before hanging up her boots. This will give the legendary former women's champion one last hurrah and make for an enticing match as well, given both she and Charlotte are exceptional in-ring talents.

Why should Charlotte end Natalya's WWE career in Hell in a Cell?

At 42 years old, the Queen of Harts could wrestle for another decade or so if she wanted. But if she were to step away from in-ring competition anytime soon, there are few better opponents for her than Charlotte Flair.

Flair and Nattie have quite a long history with one another. After Paige relinquished the NXT Women's Championship in 2014, Charlotte and Natalya met in the finals.

Charlotte Flair bested Natalya while Ric Flair and Bret Hart were ringside cheering them on. Since then, the two have built up a series of great bouts for the WWE Women's Championship.

Their careers are parallels. Incredibly similar save for...well, the gold. They both walked into WWE with a huge weight on their shoulders. They had to prove themselves while also upholding the legacies of their families. Charlotte Flair has even been accused of using her father's name to further her career.

Both technicians have earned future Hall of Fame inductions, but Charlotte's list of accomplishments dwarfs Natalya's. Flair is looking for her 15th World Championship after winning her second Royal Rumble this year. At this point, fans have no idea what Natalya will be doing at WrestleMania, if anything. She's also got a SmackDown Women's Championship, a Diva's Championship, and a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on her mantle. As impressive as that is, again, it's less impressive when stacked next to Charlotte's hoard of gold.

Charlotte is Natalya, just a few spots to the left. Where Nattie failed to capitalize on title opportunities, Flair did. Looking at their careers and how Natalya essentially started Charlotte off on her incredible run of titles, there's no better opponent to send The BOAT on her ride into the sunset.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback