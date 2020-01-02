×
Charlotte Flair reveals her father Ric Flair's first impression of now-fiance Andrade

Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
News
Published Jan 02, 2020
Jan 02, 2020 IST

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's engaged to Andrade, but what does Ric think of the United States Champion?

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to kick off 2020 in style by answering questions from her Twitter followers, and one topic would definitely dominate following The Queen's confirmation of her engagement to Andrade last night.

Flair opened up to her followers about how the pair got together in the first place, and where their first ever date took place, before one Twitter user would ask what Charlotte Flair's father, WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, thought of new WWE United States Champion when he first met his daughter's new fiance.

Well, it's hard to disagree with that one!

Meanwhile, Sportskeeda's Alan Jose John recently had the chance to chat with Charlotte Flair, where The Queen would open up about BayleySasha Banks and Becky Lynch, and the possibility of a Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen match against Ronda RouseyShayna BaszlerMarina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, as well as CM PunkTrish Stratus and more - with Flair even stating that Tessa Blanchard should be one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE! You can watch the entire video below.

Charlotte Flair Andrade
