Charlotte Flair reveals her father Ric Flair's first impression of now-fiance Andrade

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Charlotte Flair's engaged to Andrade, but what does Ric think of the United States Champion?

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to kick off 2020 in style by answering questions from her Twitter followers, and one topic would definitely dominate following The Queen's confirmation of her engagement to Andrade last night.

Flair opened up to her followers about how the pair got together in the first place, and where their first ever date took place, before one Twitter user would ask what Charlotte Flair's father, WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, thought of new WWE United States Champion when he first met his daughter's new fiance.

Well, it's hard to disagree with that one!

Meanwhile, Sportskeeda's Alan Jose John recently had the chance to chat with Charlotte Flair, where The Queen would open up about Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, and the possibility of a Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen match against Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, as well as CM Punk, Trish Stratus and more - with Flair even stating that Tessa Blanchard should be one of the Four Horsewomen of WWE! You can watch the entire video below.