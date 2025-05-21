Charlotte Flair to win a top WWE championship at Saturday Night's Main Event? Exploring the possibility

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX could be the night “The Queen” Charlotte Flair reclaims her throne with a title win. After losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, Flair has been on her back foot. But all that might change soon. WWE might line up a high-stakes Women’s United States Championship match between Charlotte Flair and current champ Zelina Vega for SNME. While nothing is confirmed just yet, this is shaping up to be Flair’s big shot at gold once again.

The road to SNME runs through this week’s SmackDown, where Flair, Vega, and the returning Giulia are set to clash in a qualifying match for the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match. All three women are in very different places in their careers.

Zelina Vega is flying high after defeating Chelsea Green to win the Women’s US Title, and now she’s eyeing another big opportunity. Giulia, on the other hand, has been on a tear since coming back from NXT, showing a whole new level of aggression and dominance. But Flair? She’s desperate. She needs a big win, and this could be the perfect way to remind everyone why she’s called The Queen.

A win in this qualifier could not only send Flair to Money in the Bank but also build momentum toward a championship clash with Vega. With both women tied to the match and the title scene, a one-on-one showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event seems like a natural next step. If Flair wins, it could set up the perfect redemption arc for her, going from a WrestleMania loss to holding championship gold again.

Saturday Night’s Main Event could be the turning point Charlotte Flair has been waiting for. With everything on the line, will The Queen rise again and take down Queen Zelina to win the Women’s United States Title? We’ll have to wait and watch as the action unfolds this weekend. This is just speculation, and no such match between Charlotte Flair and Vega has been confirmed for the SNME as of this writing.

Charlotte Flair to join the Wyatt Sicks?

Charlotte Flair has sparked major buzz online after teasing a possible alliance with the mysterious Wyatt Sicks faction on SmackDown. The group, known for its dark and chaotic energy, recently moved to the blue brand from RAW, but it hasn’t officially debuted yet.

Over the past two weeks, “The Queen” has been seen in cryptic backstage segments with Alexa Bliss, who has long been rumored to be linked with the Wyatt Sicks. WWE has dropped several subtle hints pointing toward “The Goddess” joining the faction, and now Flair is adding fuel to the fire.

The 14-time Women’s Champion recently shared an Instagram story that caught fans' attention. The post featured an edited image of her standing beside Bliss, along with the message:

“revel in what you are ⭕”

Charlotte Flair to join Wyatt Sicks? (Image Credits: The Queen's Instagram story)

The red circle symbol is tied to the Wyatt Sicks. The tease immediately led to speculation about Flair possibly embracing a darker persona. She can be forming an unexpected alliance. With her history as a multi-time champion, this could mark a chilling new chapter in Charlotte Flair’s legendary career.

