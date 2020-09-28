From Bayley's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title to Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's entertaining ambulance match, WWE Clash of Champions 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

Sunday's Pay-Per-View peaked during several instances. Just before the event kicked off, there were some last-minute changes made to the card. As a result, this year's Clash of Champions Pay-Per-View suffered a bit in the middle portion of the event's proceedings.

However, Clash of Champions excelled in terms of storytelling and in-ring action when it came to a few matches, which will be discussed further in this column.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Clash of Champions PPV? Leave your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

#5: Street Profits retained their RAW Tag Team Titles following a confusing finish

At WWE Clash of Champions 2020, The Street Profits defended their RAW tag team titles against the team of Andrade and Angel Garza. What made this confrontation different than all of their frequent clashes in recent memory was that Andrade and Angel Garza somehow became a stronger unit after Zelina Vega's departure.

Angel Garza suffered a hip injury, which stalled the challenging team's momentum for good. Towards the end, Angelo Dawkins pinned Andrade to the mat. The latter kicked out, however, the referee still called for the bell.

Advertisement

Awkward ending & the champs didn't look happy about it. Dawkins hits Andrade with a spinebuster, Andrade clearly kicks out but the ref counts 3 anyway. This could be because Angel Garza hurt himself & they wanted to end the match, but this was an odd way of doing it #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/4sfaAl1mrS — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) September 28, 2020

If Garza is legitimately injured in the foreseeable future, it would be a huge blow to an already deficient tag team division in WWE. Otherwise, fans could be in a for a rematch during the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Either way, it sounds like bad news for the RAW tag team division. Given the state of tag team wrestling on both major brands, the best route for WWE would be to unify the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles in the long run.