Clash of Champions 2020 Rumors: Details on planned title changes; Major heel turn to start a faction? Company's true plan for Roman Reigns; Winner of WWE Championship match revealed 

WWE Clash of Champions will be taking place at the Thunderdome this Sunday. The show is being headlined by Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship as well as Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso for the Universal title.

The show will see each Championship being defended. Although Orton vs McIntyre is the only big-time match on the card, it is certain that WWE will put up a great show for the fans.

On today's edition of the top Clash of Champions rumors, we will take a look at WWE's plans for Roman Reigns, who will win the WWE Championship match and much more!

#5 WWE's plan for Roman Reigns at Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns will take on his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that there is no possibility of Jey Uso winning at the show and Roman Reigns will continue his run as a strong and dominant Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns defends the Universal title against Jey Uso, a name brought in from left field. It seems improbable at this stage of the game that Reigns is losing to anyone, let alone somebody who has never had a singles push in his career and had been largely out of action since his brother was injured.

It is evident that Roman Reigns' match with Jey Uso is merely a filler and will either help him establish himself as a remorseless monster after he takes out his cousin or maybe it could be the start of a new faction.

Whatever it may be, it will certainly not be a match that sees a title change this coming Sunday. While it is a major opportunity for Jey Uso at Clash of Champions, there is little chance that anyone will be taking the Universal Championship away from The Big Dog anytime soon.