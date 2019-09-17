Clash of Champions 2019: 4 bold bookings WWE made at the pay-per-view

The Viper was wiped out by the WWE Champion

Big events always call for grand bookings and WWE tries its best to give the fans as much as it can in order to keep its values and ratings high.

During the Clash of Champions pay-per-view, WWE had to think of ways to deliver ten top-quality championship matches at the event and they struggled to do so, for the most part.

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks both put on a great performance during their match at Clash of Champions, however it all ended in a disqualification win for Banks. The Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, however ended up being better than expected.

There were many bold decisions and bookings which the company made for the remaining matches of the night, some of which puzzled fans. In this article, we will look at four bold bookings WWE made at last night's Clash of Champions.

#1 Squashed the United States Championship challenger

Cedric Alexander punched his ticket to arguably the biggest match of his WWE career after pinning AJ Styles on RAW last week during a tag team match.

As Alexander prepared to take on one of WWE’s most experienced wrestlers for his United States Championship, fans were expecting a firecracker of a match to light up Clash of Champions.

Instead, WWE made a bold decision by having one of their top established Superstars and their fastest rising Superstar compete on the pre-show rather than the main card. What was even more interesting was the fact that the match ended in under five minutes and Alexander lost rather convincingly to Styles.

This was an interesting piece of booking as Alexander seemed to have momentum coming into the match. He defeated Drew McIntyre several weeks back and had also overcome Sami Zayn in the King of the Ring tournament. Many fans were expecting a much longer and more competitive match between the two talented superstars, rather than a one-sided squash.

