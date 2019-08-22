Clash of Champions 2019: 4 matches that must happen at the event

Both World Champions will defend their coveted titles at Clash of Champions.

In less than a month, WWE will present its tenth pay-per-view of the year - Clash of Champions. The event will take place on September 15 and will emanate live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the third event in the Clash of Champions chronology with the last event taking place in December 2017. Clash of Champions will stream live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

WWE has indicated that every active championship (including the relatively new 24/7 Championship) must be defended at the pay-per-view. This means that all championships across Raw, SmackDown Live and 205 Live must be put on the line. Hence, Clash of Champions will feature 10 to 11 championship matches.

In addition, WWE has announced that the finals of the prestigious King of the Ring tournament will be held at the titular pay-per-view. A SmackDown Women's Championship match has been scheduled between Charlotte Flair and Bayley at the event, too.

As WWE kicks off its fall season, fans ought to expect a star-studded card for Clash of Champions that will feature WWE's most talented stars. WWE has already started some very intriguing rivalries that could lead up to great things at Clash of Champions.

Here are 3 matches that must take place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Nakamura and Sami Zayn forged an alliance recently.

This past week on SmackDown Live, Sami Zayn was a guest on Miz TV. Zayn formally announced an odd alliance with the Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, much to the surprise of the host of Miz TV. Nakamura would assault The Miz and lay him out with a devastating Kinshasa. The new pair would then gloat over a fallen Miz.

Although The Miz is a Raw superstar, the Wild Card Rule would allow him to compete for the Intercontinental Championship, which is exclusive to SmackDown Live. Nakamura and Miz are two of the most overlooked and under-utilized stars on the main roster today.

A rivalry between these two should give both a much-needed boost and impetus. Sami Zayn's involvement will only spice things up. Nakamura vs The Miz is the right direction for the Intercontinental Championship moving forward.

