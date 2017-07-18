Clicks n' Kicks: This week on WWE Superstars' Instagram Accounts (July 9 - July 15)

A look back at Instagram's best from last week.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter

It all goes down this weekend in Philly!

Each week we scour through the Instagram activity of all your favourite WWE Superstars in search of the Instagram posts of the week. Social media gives the WWE Superstars a way to interact with their fans on a bit more of a personal level.

It's an exciting time to be a member of the WWE Universe. With new champions being pushed, such as Jinder Mahal, and fresh faces, such as Braun Strowman, getting main event runs, things are certainly heating up as we inch closer to Summerslam.

After days of going through tonnes of Instagram posts, here's a look back at 15 of the more memorable ones from this past week.

#15 Happy birthday, Boogey!

The Boogeyman celebrates his 53rd birthday!

WWE officials sent warm....or perhaps WORM wishes out to The Boogeyman as he celebrated his 53rd birthday this past week.

The Boogeyman, whose real name is Martin Wright, caught the worlds attention during season 4 of WWE Tough Enough when he was caught lying about his age. At the time, Wright told Tough Enough executives that he was 30 years old, but it was later revealed that he was in fact 40. Even though he was subsequently cut from the program, Wright was invited to join the company on a developmental deal.

Martin was praised for his quick learning and was soon brought to the main roster, where he enjoyed a fair amount of success, especially considering how his introduction to WWE actually began. Since his departure, The Boogeyman has been brought back on a Legends Contract and makes the occasional appearance when needed.