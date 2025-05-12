CM Punk to confirm retirement; AJ Lee to return? 5 things WWE legend could do upon RAW return

CM Punk was brutally assaulted on RAW after WrestleMania 41 by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker following Paul Heyman's betrayal at the PLE. The Best in the World returned to WWE RAW last week and helped Sami Zayn save Jey Uso from The Drip God and Co.

Punk has been officially announced for tonight's episode of the flagship show. Fans can expect him to cut an edgy promo and make sure his dominance doesn't fade.

Here are five things CM Punk can do on tonight's RAW:

#5. CM Punk can announce his retirement timeline

While highly unlikely, The Best in the World can follow in the footsteps of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and give a timeline for his retirement. The current top superstars are nearing the age when retirement is a possibility, and at some point, that will be the case for CM Punk.

While he may not announce the exact retirement year, he can provide a timeline. This will establish a foundation for why he needs to achieve everything on his list with utmost urgency such as main-eventing WrestleMania (which he has done for Night 1 while Night 2 remains), becoming the world champion again, among other things.

#4. AJ Lee could return alongside CM Punk

The women's division has picked up pace, and Becky Lynch turning heel has added an extra flair to the roster.

On tonight's RAW, Punk can appear on WWE TV with AJ Lee, making her official return. He can announce that they had a discussion at home and decided that both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch needed to be taken down a notch.

Hence, Lee might return to the wrestling ring to take on The Man while her husband takes down The Drip God. This can potentially lead to a mixed tag team match between the couples.

#3. A tag team match could be set up for RAW or Saturday Night's Main Event

CM Punk can kick off tonight's episode of WWE RAW and talk about how the main event of the previous episode unfolded. While speaking about Sami Zayn and himself rushing out to save Jey Uso from Rollins and Breakker, The Honorary Uce can enter the arena.

The duo can call out Seth Rollins and Co. together and challenge them to a tag team match. Adam Pearce can either make the match official for RAW's main event tonight or add it to Saturday Night's Main Event's match card.

#2. Set up a match with John Cena

The Franchise Player called himself the Last Real Champion on social media after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Punk claimed that Cena was only the champion, "For Now." This seems to indicate that there will soon be a rivalry between Cena and Punk.

On tonight's RAW, The Voice of the Voiceless can call out John Cena. He could challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Championship. If Cena accepts, it can be set up for Money in the Bank 2025 or Night of Champions since he was shown in the promotional video.

#1. Make a major announcement about himself

If CM Punk wants to become a world champion again, he needs to either be given that opportunity or he needs to create it for himself. One of the best ways to do it is having the Money in the Bank contract which allows him to cash in on any champion at any moment.

On tonight's RAW, Punk can announce himself for the Money in the Bank ladder match, expressing his intentions to win the briefcase and secure the contract for a record third time in his career.

