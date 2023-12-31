CM Punk to feud with former NXT Champion before Seth Rollins? Exploring the Road to WrestleMania

CM Punk is all set to be geared up for Royal Rumble 2024. The Best in the World has not only announced his entry for the traditional match, but also voiced his intention to emerge victorious in the same. Heading towards the show, the Voice of the Voiceless had even wrestled in his first match after returning to the Stamford-based promotion at Madison Square Garden. For those unaware, Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout in this clash.

However, after Royal Rumble 2024, the Best in the World could get involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. The potential belief of a feud between these two arises from the recent verbal shots the Scottish Warrior fired on the Best in the World.

Since Punk returned to the company, Drew had already taken multiple shots of him during his television promos and segments. In addition, after the latest MSG event, the former NXT Champion once again took aim at the attire of The Second City Saint, stating that he looked stupid in his in-ring gear. McIntyre stated:

"And he seems to have forgotten his gear, he was wrestling in undertights, so looked pretty stupid." [From 00:31 to 00:34]

These potential exchanges have led many to believe that WWE might be planning a feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in the upcoming weeks. If this potential feud unfolds, Punk and McIntyre might engage in a short storyline leading up to Elimination Chamber 2024. However, this feud could also serve as an initial setup for a major showdown between these two in the near future.

Currently, Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WWE Day 1 2024, a special episode of Monday Night RAW. If McIntyre is somehow able to emerge victorious in this title clash and unexpectedly becomes the World Champion, a feud between CM Punk and McIntyre seems rather inevitable.

Seth Rollins mocked CM Punk once again in live event

Since the arrival of CM Punk in the company, not only Drew McIntyre but Seth Rollins has also been someone who constantly took shots on the Voice of the Voiceless. Even in the most recent house show in Toronto, Rollins defeated McIntyre in a title bout. After the match, the champion took shots at Punk after the crowd started chanting his name.

The World Champion took a dig at Punk, stating that the crowd was chanting his name but the Best in the World would not appear on the show as he doesn't care about the crowd.

You can check the Seth Rollins promo below:

After this, even the crowd started singing the theme song of The Visionary. Overall, it seems like the company is slowly building a feud between these two, leading up to WrestleMania 40.

