CM Punk to get suspended indefinitely from WWE at Paul Heyman's request after RAW? Potential twist explored

CM Punk is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his group. While The Best in The World might have gotten the last laugh on this week's Monday Night RAW, his future in the Stamford-based promotion could be in jeopardy, courtesy of The Wiseman.

The main event of the show featured a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn for a spot in the 2025 Men's Money in the Ladder Match. After a chaotic bout, The Visionary punched his ticket to the namesake PLE on June 7. After the match, just when Seth Rollins was about to order a beatdown on Sami and Jey at ringside, CM Punk's music hit. However, it turned out to be a ruse, as Punk made his way to the ring from the crowd and landed a GTS on Seth while Breakker and Reed were distracted by the music. Before Rollins' stablemates could catch Punk, The Best in The World was able to flee, as the show ended with Punk taunting the villainous alliance from the crowd.

The Second City Saint's actions will undeniably upset Seth Rollins and company, and it may lead to Paul Heyman using his backstage influence to have Punk suspended from WWE. Next week on RAW, Heyman could raise an issue with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and claim that the former world champion had created an unsafe work environment on the flagship show. Pearce could succumb to The Wiseman's manipulation tactics and suspend the 46-year-old.

However, this plan could backfire on the villainous alliance, as CM Punk has made a career out of defying authority. A suspension would only fuel The Second City Saint further, as he could find unique ways to cause chaos by continuing to appear on RAW. This could add a whole new layer to the ongoing story and keep fans invested. That said, it is just speculation for now.

Seth Rollins responds to CM Punk's attack on RAW

After a chaotic ending to this week's RAW, WWE released an interesting video on Instagram in which Seth Rollins' immediate reaction was captured as he was walking backstage.

The Visionary sent a firm message to Punk, claiming:

''You can win every battle you want... every battle you want! I win wars. I WIN WARS!''

At Saturday Night's Main Event, The Visionary successfully executed his plan by bringing Bronson Reed to his team and getting the win over CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team bout. It is evident that this rivalry is far from over, and as the villainous alliance gets stronger, it will be interesting to see how the babyfaces respond in the coming weeks.

