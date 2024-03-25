CM Punk needs to have a serious talk with 10-time WWE champion when he returns on RAW; not Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre

CM Punk is set to return to WWE RAW tonight after missing months of action after sustaining an injury. There could be several possibilities as to what he will do tonight, and one could be how he will cross paths with a familiar face.

Before CM Punk tore his tricep at the 2024 Royal Rumble, he met with several WWE RAW and SmackDown stars to build a possible feud for WrestleMania XL. One of those that he teased having a heated feud with is Seth Rollins, followed by Drew McIntyre. One star that he didn't have too much bad blood with was Cody Rhodes, and both men could meet each other again tonight.

Cody and Punk have one common enemy in WWE, The Rock, and this could be the latter's target tonight on RAW. During his return, the Straight Edge star could talk with Rhodes and talk to him regarding Dwayne Johnson.

Punk could talk about his feud with The Brahma Bull in 2013 where the former targetted the Hollywood star that he was taking spots of other superstars. The Chicago star could compare his stage then and how Cody has a better chance of ensuring that won't happen this time. Punk could remind Rhodes to be more vigilant with The Bloodline's presence and tactics.

Minutes into the promo, Seth Rollins could emerge to create an interesting dynamic between them. The Visionary may have been aligning with Rhodes in recent weeks, but he still has unfinished business with Punk. The World Heavyweight Champion could commend Punk's efforts to save Cody but also state that he has already been helping Cody and has nothing to worry about.

Drew McIntyre could also come in to tell Seth that he should be worried about nothing else but their WrestleMania match, and target Punk for meddling in business despite being injured.

Will CM Punk be at WrestleMania XL?

Punk's last WWE RAW appearance was on the January 29, 2024, episode

As mentioned above, the former WWE Champion suffered an unfortunate injury en route to WrestleMania 40. While it's expected that he won't compete in the event, he could still be present.

In his return promo last week on the Monday show, CM Punk said he would be at WrestleMania, invited or not. He added that there could be no 'Mania in Philadelphia without Phil, his real name.

Which other stars are advertised for tonight on WWE RAW?

The March 25, 2024, episode of WWE RAW is packed with several exciting matches. Some stars fans could expect are Andrade, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ivy Nile, Bronson Reed, and many more.

It would be interesting to see what will be in store for CM Punk's return to Monday Night RAW tonight.

