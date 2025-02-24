CM Punk needs to turn heel ASAP and team up with one of his biggest enemies! Here's why

Like many superstars in WWE, CM Punk still has to secure a spot at WrestleMania 41. Although he is arguably one of the top stars in the company today, his last chance to fight for a title is by winning the Elimination Chamber match. However, if push comes to shove, he can also have the option of siding with his enemy.

Ad

The Rock made his return last week on SmackDown, where he confronted Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss proposed to The American Nightmare that he become 'his champion,' essentially offering to align with Dwayne Johnson. At the end of the deal, the Hollywood star also mentioned wanting to take the Undisputed WWE Champion's "soul." After the show, CM Punk posted a photo that seemingly hinted at his interest in accepting The Brahma Bull's offer.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk is at his best as a heel

Although Punk is considered one of the most controversial wrestlers in history, he never fails to entertain fans just by picking up a microphone. However, it’s hard to deny that most of his iconic and memorable promos came when he played the bad guy.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Teaming up with The Rock, or possibly "selling out," especially against Cody Rhodes, would immediately get him an immense amount of heat. Since The Best in the World is also known for not filtering or holding back in his words, his promos that will follow will certainly bring in a lot of discussion and interest.

Ad

CM Punk has never become an "authority" guy in WWE

Punk has portrayed different characters in professional wrestling throughout his decade-long career. He has been a face, heel, underdog, World Champion, faction leader, and even an anti-authority figure. However, one angle he has yet to explore is siding with the brass.

Even Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is best known for hating and feuding with authoritative figures, has had an angle where he teamed up with Vince McMahon in the past. Punk teaming with The Rock would be a new and interesting avenue to explore. Especially with WrestleMania season fast approaching, siding with his former rival might be the only way The Best in the World can secure a spot at The Show of Shows.

Ad

A partnership with The Rock might connect Paul Heyman's favor

Expand Tweet

Ad

As many may remember, back in 2024, during Survivor Series: WarGames, Punk aligned himself with Roman Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline on the condition that Paul Heyman would owe him a favor. Through this Bloodline connection, The Second City Saint may have also connected with another Anoaʻi.

It has been noted that Paul has two phones, one for Roman and one for The Rock. When his phone for Reigns wasn't working, he might have contacted The Final Boss instead, which could also explain why The Tribal Chief wasn't made aware of the WarGames partnership. CM Punk teaming up with The Brahma Bull might have been the plan all along and was the favor Heyman owes the RAW star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback