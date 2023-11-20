CM Punk's return to be virtually confirmed by 43-year-old star on WWE RAW tonight? How it could happen

The anticipation for CM Punk's return continues to build in WWE as we approach the upcoming premium live event, WWE Survivor Series 2023. However, tonight's edition of WWE RAW, serving as the final episode before the PLE, is expected to include some interesting twists and surprises. With only four matches confirmed for Survivor Series so far, tonight's show might introduce another major segment for the PLE, potentially involving an open challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura.

For those unaware, the King of Strong Styles is already announced to face Chad Gable in a singles bout tonight. This was announced following Nakamura's victory over Otis last week, where he subsequently called out Gable for a match on tonight's WWE RAW. Given Nakamura's momentum on the red brand, it's highly likely that he will emerge victorious in this match, which might lead to a significant announcement.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the former Royal Rumble winner issuing an open challenge for Survivor Series PLE, expressing a desire for a real star to step up against him. However, the hint of CM Punk being his opponent could be dropped during Nakamura's promo, either through the use of a significant catchphrase or a symbolic gesture, or Nakamura might use the GTS move to secure victory over Gable. Already in a previous edition, the King of Strong Styles had used the GTS against Ricochet.

Also, in recent weeks, Shinsuke Nakamura has been involved in cryptic promos, leading many fans to believe that these may be hints of CM Punk's comeback to the company.

It will be intriguing to see how tonight's edition of RAW unfolds, and whether the company will drop any hints or teases for the Best in the World's speculated return.

Why CM Punk's return is likely to happen at WWE Survivor Series?

Certainly, the recent hints and potential teases have fueled speculation, but the primary reason for the belief in CM Punk's return at Survivor Series is the show's location in Chicago, which holds significant importance as Punk's hometown. It's worth noting that Punk's arrival in All Elite Wrestling after a long hiatus from the wrestling business also took place in Chicago.

Also, the anticipation for Punk's return is intensified by the recent hints and teases, creating heightened excitement surrounding the potential comeback of the former WWE Superstar to the Stamford-based promotion.

Overall, Survivor Series 2023 promises to be one of the most anticipated shows in recent times, and fans are eager to see whether the dream scenario of CM Punk's return will come to fruition or not.

