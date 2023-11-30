CM Punk to stir the pot on SmackDown in lieu of his "free agent" status? Exploring threat to WWE Superstar

Following his return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, CM Punk appeared on Monday Night RAW this week for the first time in nearly a decade.

The red show has drawn unfathomable numbers in terms of viewership and one of the reasons is his craze and popularity among the fans.

It looks like The Second City Saint might appear on SmackDown, as he is currently a free agent in WWE. He might confront the man who has been his guiding light in his return to the company.

The name in question is none other than The Bloodline's own Paul Heyman. With CM Punk's free agent status, he could possibly cross paths with The Wiseman in the upcoming episodes of SmackDown.

This could prove to be a major threat to Roman Reigns, as Punk could go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE has plans to have a blockbuster feud between both superstars.

Therefore, CM Punk's potential appearance on SmackDown could sow the seeds of his imminent feud with The Tribal Chief. He is likely to stir the pot if he appears on the blue brand, as his hype has been unparalleled.

Has WWE already planned CM Punk's upcoming feuds?

The Survivor Series 2023 PLE saw an unfathomable moment when CM Punk made his return to WWE after nearly a decade. It opened the door for incredible storylines and matches that were once implausible.

It looks like WWE has already structured the layout of Punk's upcoming matches. As per Sports Illustrated, the company has plans for The Straight Edge Superstar to feud with the company's top stars, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

It appears that WWE has already sown the seeds of a feud between Punk and Rollins. Following the return of the 45-year-old, The Visionary looked enraged, throwing a tirade at the returning superstar.

Moreover, on the following episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins made some bold remarks about The Best In The World. The latter also implicitly referenced Rollins in his promo.

Therefore, the two superstars are destined to lock horns at some point, seemingly at WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is currently at the pinnacle of WWE, holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Therefore, CM Punk will likely go after The Head of the Table at some point. Punk has a good history with The Bloodline's Paul Heyman, which could lead him to the kingdom of The Tribal Chief.

Therefore, these two feuds could currently be on the cards for The Second City Saint. It remains to be seen when these blockbuster matches come to fruition.

