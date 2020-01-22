Cody Rhodes Announces that AEW Dynamite will be live From Chris Jericho's cruise 2021 [Exclusive Video]

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Cody makes an announcement (Pic Source: AEW / CBS)

It looks like Cody Rhodes has just made a special announcement about AEW Dynamite's involvement for next year's Jericho cruise. AEW Dynamite will air LIVE directly from the cruise in 2021.

This news comes to us via our very own Darren Paltrowitz, who is right now on the ship covering Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. The video seen below on Instagram comes courtesy from Melissa Paltrowitz, who was able to upload it to Instagram.

Cody's annoucement can be seen on second slate/video below.

As many wrestling fans probably know by now, AEW Dynamite will actually be taped and not air live this Wednesday Night due to the logistics of shooting a wrestling show on a ship. This is probably the first time a network wrestling show has been shot on a cruise.

Here are the matches that have been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite. They are as follows:

As noted above, Darren Paltrowitz is right now on the ship and even broke the news that AEW could be adding a new set of titles and it's quite possible that it could be an official six-man tag team championship title or at least a tournament.

Stay tuned to more news as Sportskeeda will be bringing in more exclusives from Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.