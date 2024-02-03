Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber & face 37-year-old star at WrestleMania? Possible twist explored

Things are looking dire for Cody Rhodes after he seemingly gave up his WrestleMania title shot against Roman Reigns to The Rock.

This doesn't do any favors for The American Nightmare, who has been WWE's top babyface for over a year. However, what if this was all part of a huge plan to distract The Tribal Chief and catch him at his most vulnerable?

It's possible that Rhodes can challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber instead, with The Rock ensuring nobody interferes. Cody can win the title at the massive Optus Stadium before going into WrestleMania 40 as champion.

This way, The Great One can still face Roman Reigns in a non-title match. But who does Cody Rhodes face at The Show of Shows? Well, an interesting prospect lies ahead. He could challenge Seth Rollins to a unification match for the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

The sole purpose for the creation of RAW's world title was to have a full-time champion after Reigns became more of a part-timer. So, if he isn't the champion anymore, the problem is solved, and WWE can go back to having a single male world champion again.

However, chances are WWE won't book The American Nightmare against The Tribal Chief anytime soon after what happened on SmackDown. So, for now, Cody's story will likely remain unfinished.

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes was reportedly the original plan for WrestleMania 40

After Rhodes won the 2024 men's Royal Rumble Match, he pointed straight at Reigns to indicate who he wanted to face at WrestleMania. However, following the event, the severity of CM Punk's injury became known, and he is set to miss The Show of Shows.

As a result of that, his planned match against Seth Rollins was off. This prompted WWE to re-think the top of the 'Mania card, with The Rock coming in and reportedly pushing for the match with Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes will now likely face The Visionary for just the World Heavyweight Championship.

Should WWE add Cody Rhodes to the feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

