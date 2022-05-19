Cody Rhodes' powerful promos are driving his current feud with Seth Rollins

Since his return to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been receiving more fanfare than he ever has before. Even in the early days of All Elite Wrestling - when he could do no wrong - he didn't get the reception he's receiving today.

WWE has basically rolled out the red carpet for The American Nightmare, allowing the performer to 'be himself'. That's made all the difference in his transition. The company didn't issue him a new name or gimmick. In fact, Rhodes basically owned the rights to all of his various accouterments anyway, so why not use them?

For his part, Rhodes brought with him his image, music and logo, which is already being utilized by the company's merchandise department. Kids are already lining up to get their very own temporary Cody Rhodes neck tattoos.

While the move stunned the world of sports entertainment, it's paid off for both Cody and World Wrestling Entertainment thus far. It also didn't hurt that the prodigal son returned to a red-hot feud with Seth Rollins.

Their WrestleMania 38 match was not only Cody's return bout after six years away, it was also highly praised by the WWE Universe. The re-match may have been even better.

Now? Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will meet up again, but this time it will be inside Hell in a Cell

This week on RAW, Cody issued the challenge and Rollins accepted. Both realize that this is likely the final chapter in their feud for now, so it's likely to deliver. Both veteran stars will definitely go into this bout looking to outdo themselves.

The battle of wills between Rhodes and Rollins is easily the best feud in WWE right now. But what has really set this storyline apart is the fact that both men have been able to sell the rivalry.

Rollins's crazy character is always good for maniacal rambling and insane laughter. It's part of his DNA now, the evolution of his character. While the 'Joker' persona is annoying to some fans, it's also a great way to establish The Visionary as the man you love to hate.

However, Cody Rhodes' promos have been the hero of the program. He has been allowed to come back into Vince McMahon's house and basically hold court on whatever he wants. In that timeframe, he's been dropping some deep and emotional kowledge, all while staying cool under pressure.

"I'm never going to be the American Dream. ... So why not embrace THE NIGHTMARE?!"

Rhodes has never been a slouch on the mic, but he has been accused of over-acting in the past. That hasn't been an issue with WWE so far, as he's remained measured and articulate when delivering his sermons.

He also sounds natural, as if he's speaking his own words and not lines that were scripted for him by Vince McMahon. It's been effective, as the Grandson of a Plumber has been able to hold the microphone with one hand and grab the crowd's attention with the other.

If Cody Rhodes continues to be this kind of sports entertainment storyteller, he can always be counted on to sell a big showdown. He can accentuate a match or a card merely with his words, and that's what drives revenue. Much like his famous father, he knows how to 'talk them into the building.'

Rhodes is currently on the biggest run of his career, and it's only going to get bigger. If he puts his money where his mouth is, a mountain of success will continue to come his way.

Who do you think will come out as the winner when Cody Rhodes faces Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

