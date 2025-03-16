Cody Rhodes to face WWE veteran after WrestleMania 41 due to his connection with The Rock? Potential explored 

Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and faced the consequences for it as he was brutalized by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. The American Nightmare will now defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against The Cenation Leader in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

It is possible that the feud between Rhodes and Rock might not end at The Show of Shows this year and go beyond the premium live event. The Final Boss could send another star after him regardless of what happens next month.

Drew McIntyre, who has a good relationship with The People's Champion, could target Cody Rhodes and become the third member of The Brahma Bull's group. The two men could feud for the title in case The American Nightmare retains it. In the event he loses it, defeating the lackeys of The Rock could be a way for Rhodes to work himself back into the main event scene after losing the gold at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Rock reportedly played a major role in The Scottish Warrior re-signing with WWE last year, so he could be portrayed as the "first signing" of The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion. After all, he is a member of TKO's Board of Directors and has the power to pull off such moves.

A potential rivalry between McIntyre and Rhodes would be an intense affair, knowing they were a tag team in WWE in the past. The Rock going after people The American Nightmare has a history with would add a lot more to a potential match between the two men if it happens in the future.

Ad

WWE reportedly has big plans for Drew McIntyre this year, and him aligning with The Rock and John Cena would be a massive way to push him.

Drew McIntyre had a conversation with The Rock about something big at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock has always been full of praise for Drew McIntyre. He gifted The Scottish Warrior with a Claymore Sword and personally announced the news of his re-signing with WWE on his Instagram last year.

Ad

Not every star gets that honor, so it could be an indication that even The Final Boss sees McIntyre as The Chosen One.

Ad

During an interview with Adam's Apple, Drew McIntyre revealed that big things are in the works following his conversation with The Rock in Canada earlier this month.

"I mentioned it all started with The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year and knowing where the company was going to go. Rock sent the sword. He's always been on my side, and I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there are a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes."

The Rock and John Cena are part-timers, so a full-time star like Drew McIntyre joining them would allow their alliance to make their presence felt regularly on RAW and SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback