Cody Rhodes to find help against The Rock and John Cena? - 4 directions for Rey Fenix on WWE SmackDown following his tease

Last Friday's WWE SmackDown took place live in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time, and fans absolutely loved the chaotic show. The company is currently on its Europe Tour ahead of WrestleMania in Las Vegas next month.

In addition to a successful show, two mysterious vignettes were aired during the blue brand show that caught the attention of fans. One is particularly featured in the number four and smoke. There is speculation it could be for Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black of AEW), but that remains unclear.

The other vignette had a much more clear message. A video was shown that seemingly showcased AEW star Rey Fenix, albeit without a direct and clear shot. There are even reports indicating he could debut officially in the coming weeks.

The big question is: what might Fenix do when he officially appears? This article will look at a handful of directions for the lucha star if he shows up on SmackDown in the coming weeks.

Below are four directions for Rey Fenix on WWE SmackDown following his tease.

#4. He could join Legado del Fantasma

Expand Tweet

Legado del Fantasma is a faction on WWE SmackDown led by Santos Escobar. He is joined by Angel and Berto, collectively known as Los Garza.

However, the WWE SmackDown stable recently took a big hit. Elektra Lopez was part of the group for a long time. Unfortunately, she was recently released from the company. This left the faction without a key member, and they have been forced to regroup.

One way for Legado del Fantasma to regroup and find its footing is by adding a new member to the stable. Santos could introduce Rey Fenix as the newest recruit of the faction. Fenix, Berto, Angel, and Santos could be a dangerous stable moving forward.

#3. Fenix could challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is one of WWE's most popular performers on the roster. Over the past two and a half years or so, he went from being Max Dupri, the manager of Maximum Male Models, to a top babyface on the blue brand.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become a two-time WWE United States Champion. Now, he is looking to prove once again to be one of the best champions of the modern era.

To really prove himself, Knight could hold an open challenge. Fenix could answer the challenge, and the two could go at it in what might be one of the best television matches of the year. Imagine if the former AEW star were able to dethrone The Megastar and win a title in his first-ever contest in World Wrestling Entertainment?

#2. He could feud with Andrade

Andrade is a WWE star who has had a fair bit of success. During his first run in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, El Idolo managed to hold both the NXT and the United States Championship. After spending the last few years in AEW, he returned to Stamford-based company last year and has had incredible matches regularly.

Despite having many strong performances, Andrade is lost in the shuffle at the moment on WWE SmackDown. He has no clear direction, which is a shame, as he's one of the best pro wrestlers in the world.

To both reinvigorate Andrade's career and give Fenix an epic first feud, the two could engage in a rivalry. Given that they both are lucha stars who also competed in All Elite Wrestling, there is plenty of history for Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment to play off of.

#1. Rey Fenix could help Cody Rhodes against John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott

Expand Tweet

WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto was one of the greatest premium live events of this era, if not ever. It featured the shocking moment of Cody Rhodes rejecting The Rock's offer to become his champion, only for John Cena to then turn heel.

Cena, The Rock, and rapper Travis Scott then beat down Cody and left him a bloody pulp. Rhodes wants revenge when he battles John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but he is clearly outnumbered.

Cody, like Rey Fenix, is a former All Elite Wrestling star. They spent a few years together in the company and likely bonded behind the scenes. If that's the case, Fenix could debut by helping The American Nightmare fight off The Rock, Cena, and Scott. Rhodes needs assistance, so calling an old friend makes a lot of sense.

