Cody Rhodes to get his shot at Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring potential swerve

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row last weekend. However, The Rock returned this past Friday night on SmackDown and has seemingly taken The American Nightmare's spot at WrestleMania 40.

The 38-year-old battled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He had The Tribal Chief set up for the Cross Rhodes, but The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and hit the challenger with a Samoan Spike. Reigns capitalized on the interference and retained the title.

It seemed like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns were heading toward a rematch this year, but The Rock appears to have been given the WrestleMania main event instead. The end of this past Friday's SmackDown has been universally panned on social media and could cause the promotion to make changes.

Cody Rhodes could announce on tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW that he still plans on facing Reigns. The American Nightmare noted that he will not be facing The Head of the Table at WrestleMania this past Friday night. However, he could announce that he wants his title shot at Elimination Chamber 2024 later this month.

The premium live event will take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. Rhodes versus Reigns is the match most fans want to see, and it would bring a ton of added attention to this year's Elimination Chamber event.

Cody Rhodes' sister says her brother has to win the big one in WWE

Teil Runnels recently stated that her brother, Cody Rhodes, must win "the big one" to finish his story in the company.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Runnels stated that her brother would never give up. She added that Cody Rhodes winning the title would be the final piece to the puzzle and cement their families' legacy in the wrestling business.

"Well, I think he has to win the big one. That's what he came to do, and Cody never gives up. When he was a young wrestler when he was in high school wrestling, he just doesn't have a lot of quit in him, so for us and him that's finishing the story. The story of our family's legacy in the business and it's the last piece of the puzzle," said Teil Runnels. [From 07:04 to 07:40]

It has become clear that Cody Rhodes has the fans on his side. It will be interesting to see how WWE reacts to the negative fan response and if Rhodes will finally get to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

