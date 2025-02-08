Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to team with 8-time WWE champion against the new Bloodline? Potential explored ahead of Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is just a few weeks away and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso suffered The New Bloodline's wrath this week on SmackDown. They competed against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a tag team match last night. Even though Cody and Jey emerged victorious, what unfolded after the bout left the WWE Universe flabbergasted.

Solo Sikoa made a shocking return and ambushed The American Nightmare. With their leader back, The New Bloodline may have once again set out on a path of destruction. With Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga seemingly on the same page, this might lead to a multi-person warfare on SmackDown. Struggling with the numbers game, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could seek help from an eight-time champion.

There is a good possibility that the babyface duo could team up with Jimmy Uso to take down the heel faction. A major reason Big Jim could get involved in the ongoing drama involving his brothers is because he too has a history with Solo Sikoa and Co. Moreover, the 39-year-old is currently not involved in any major storyline on the blue brand.

With Elimination Chamber on the horizon, WWE could book a massive Six-Man Tag Team Match between The New Bloodline and the team of Cody, Jey, and Jimmy. Given the recent turn of events, this seems to be the potential direction going forward. Should the company intend to stretch this feud, it could potentially culminate at the upcoming spectacle in Toronto.

Will Jimmy Uso, the three-time RAW and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion come to the aid of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso? It will be quite fascinating to see.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to face each other at WrestleMania 41?

Since becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes has made several enemies and rivals. Could Jey Uso be his next enemy? This week on SmackDown, the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner paid a visit to Rhodes, stating that he has an opportunity to challenge the latter at WrestleMania 41.

Since then, fans have been wondering whether WWE could pull off a massive swerve by letting Jey face Cody at The Show of Shows this year. However, the chances of it happening are relatively low at this point.

The YEET Master is expected to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania. It is because Jey Uso has a story to finish against The Ring General. After failing to dethrone Gunther several times, the 39-year-old is all set to put an end to his quest for gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is speculated to face John Cena in a marquee match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE seems to be heading forward with this potential direction as of now. It will be interesting to see whether the company makes any changes to plans ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals.

