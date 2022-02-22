Cody Rhodes joining WWE would jumpstart the next evolution of wrestling

Cody Rhodes and AEW turned the world of professional wrestling on their heads a couple of years ago with the launch of All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the company has continued to build their foundation while growing into a true weekly competitor for WWE.

While All Elite Wrestling is still a long way away from being the global giant that WWE is, they have become an equal when it comes to weekly TV ratings and being a non-WWE option for talent to find quality work.

The latter was on full display in 2021 as several well-known superstars took their talents over to AEW. As the list of former WWE stars in AEW continues to grow, there hasn't been much talent jumping ship in the other direction.

However, all of that might change if Cody inks a deal with WWE and returns to the company that many thought he would never wrestle for again.

Last week, Cody Rhodes and AEW announced that they were parting ways. Immediately after the announcement, rumors began swirling that The American Nightmare was working on a deal to return to WWE. If he were to return to his former workplace, it would open up the door for other AEW names to follow suit.

The way WWE treats Cody Rhodes would dictate everything that happens next

Let's say that he does indeed sign with WWE. Everything that happens after that moment would be of great importance for any other AEW talent that is considering making a move to WWE.

If Cody Rhodes were to come over with a big push, only to fade into the background after a couple of months, that might scare other talents away from taking that leap. After all, he is an AEW original and one of the biggest names that WWE could have hoped to pull from them, aside from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

If Rhodes returns and finds sustained success, it could at least provide a potential option for other big names in AEW.

Cody Rhodes falls into this category only because he is viewed as one of the founding forces of the brand. The opening of the AEW to WWE pipeline could pave the way for the likes of MJF, Adam Page, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevera, and more.

Competition brings out the best in people, and competition works on many different levels. Since the launch of AEW, the focus has always been on who might join AEW from World Wrestling Entertainment. If that becomes a two-way street, with Rhodes being the first, the result is only going to have a positive impact across all of professional wrestling.

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, WWE knocked down the proverbial forbidden door with TNA by allowing TNA Knockouts Champion, Mickie James, to be in the women's rumble match.

The idea that WWE is just as viable for AEW stars and vice versa helps all of the talent involved. The idea that IMPACT stars could pop up on big WWE shows, helps all of the talent involved.

Current AEW talent (like Chris Jericho), teasing that they have unfinished business with current WWE talent, helps everyone. Cody Rhodes' move to WWE would be another step in the right direction for all of professional wrestling.

