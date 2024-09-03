Cody Rhodes' latest title defense was against Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin. Previously, The American Nightmare successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, AJ Styles, and Solo Sikoa.

Rhodes' match against The Street Champion at SummerSlam 2024 marked the return of Roman Reigns as well. The Original Tribal Chief took out Solo Sikoa, which helped The American Nightmare secure the victory. Recently, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief made it clear that he wants another crack at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Interestingly, WWE SmackDown will be premiering on USA Network on September 13, 2024. The Stamford-based promotion can book Sikoa vs. Rhodes for the premier show to add more value to it. However, it seems unlikely that The Street Champion will dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Previously, Roman Reigns was advertised for the September 13, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, but has been removed from the promotional material. Nevertheless, The Original Tribal Chief can still show up to cost The Street Champion another victory. A second interference will surely intensify the feud between Sikoa and Reigns.

Cody Rhodes shares interesting information about original WrestleMania XL plans

The Road to WrestleMania XL wasn't the smoothest. Fans lost their mind when The Rock replaced Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, and created chaos on social media. As a result, WWE was forced to book The American Nightmare against The Original Tribal Chief.

During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, the Undisputed WWE Champion revealed that the original plans for WrestleMania XL would have made fans even more furious.

“If people knew the real plan for me, they’d be even more angry. I can’t share the real plan for you, The Rock plan, whatever it may be. That was going to be on my mind in terms of how do we make that work? How do we accomplish that? I had a really good team of people around me."

The Stamford-based promotion might be building up to a match between The Rock and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41.

