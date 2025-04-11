Cody Rhodes to lose Undisputed WWE Title after sudden firing, Triple H to interfere? 5 Ways Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 could end

Night 2 of WWE's flagship event, WrestleMania 41, will be historic in many ways. For the first time in the history of WWE, a heel, John Cena, will square off against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

A lot is at stake in this match, which can decide the future of WWE. The Rock will certainly be around John Cena's corner and will assist him in winning the championship so that the Final Boss can take control of WWE.

Similarly, Cody Rhodes would do his best to retain his championship, but he is alone in this battle against the giants. Since a lot is on the line in this main event, some legends can also show up to help The American Nightmare.

#5 The Rock could fire the referee to help Cena win

The Rock would go to any extent to ensure John Cena's victory at WrestleMania 41. He wants complete control of WWE through one of his men, and the superstar he has placed his bet on is John Cena. The Leader of Cenation turned heel only after Rock seemingly persuaded him to do so. A loss for Cena would also mean a loss for The Brahma Bull.

Therefore, Rock can forcefully fire the referee at a crucial juncture in the match and don the referee's t-shirt to become one. He could then give a Rock Bottom to Cody Rhodes and ask Cena to pin him, and would then count three to win the match. This can be one of the ways Night 2 could end at WrestleMania 41.

#4 WWE CCO Triple H might take out The Rock to save the future of WWE

Although Triple H retired from in-ring competition after his heart surgery, he can still come out to handle The Rock at WrestleMania 41. The future of WWE is on the line at 'Mania, and The Final Boss would do anything to make his corporate man, John Cena, win the championship.

Therefore, Cody Rhodes can have outside help from Triple H at WrestleMania 41. The Game can come out in the match's final moments when The Rock has taken things into his own hands. He can give him a Pedigree to help Cody Rhodes win the match.

#3 CM Punk might get inserted into the title match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41

CM Punk will clash against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match on Night 1 of WrestleMania. However, it's still unknown what the winner of this match will eventually get on Night 2 of 'Mania.

Last year, the events of Night 1 had impacted the main event of Night 2. The Rock and Roman Reigns had defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag-team match, and as a result, Night 2 was all Bloodline rules.

This time, though there has been no announcement, the winner of the main event of Night 1 between Punk, Rollins, and Reigns might get something on Night 2. There is a chance that CM Punk can win the match after getting help from Paul Heyman, and on Night 2 of Mania, they can get inserted into the title match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes on special orders from WWE CCO Triple H.

This would be one of the biggest shockers of the night, with the contest becoming a Triple Threat and The Straight Edge Superstar possibly stealing away the victory.

#2 Stone Cold Steve Austin might return at WrestleMania 41 and help Cody Rhodes win the match

The Texas Rattlesnake is highly anticipated to appear at WrestleMania 41 since the event is happening in Nevada, Las Vegas, Austin's hometown. The last time he appeared in WWE was in 2022 at WrestleMania 38 when he faced Kevin Owens in a singles match. Since then, Austin has been absent from WWE.

His return was highly anticipated last year at WrestleMania 40, but it was reported that he couldn't reach a deal with WWE, and The Undertaker was roped in at the last moment.

However, this year, Steve Austin is highly anticipated to show up. Since he shares a past with The Rock, their face-off after nearly two decades, and that too at WrestleMania, would be a treat. And then, Austin going for a Stunner against The Rock and Cena to help Cody win would be a lifetime moment for the WWE fans.

#1 Cena could win clean

Heels generally don't win clean in WWE, but John Cena could be an exception. There are a few instances where, in the past, heels have defeated baby faces clean in high-stakes bouts. For example, Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena clean for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam nearly a decade ago.

Similarly, at WrestleMania 41, John Cena can execute back-to-back F5s to Cody Rhodes and then pin him clean to win the Undisputed WWE Championship match. Though this probability is relatively low, it can happen since it's John Cena as a heel. The rest, we will see at WrestleMania 41.

