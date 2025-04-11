Paul Heyman may have dropped a huge hint that he will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman is trying to get out of a difficult situation after CM Punk revealed the favor that The Wiseman owed him. As The Best in the World told Roman Reigns on SmackDown a week ago, Heyman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41, where Punk will face Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

The OTC was upset by the news and confronted the WWE Hall of Famer before Punk hit him with the GTS. That said, it may be safe to assume that Paul Heyman will eventually betray the former Universal Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The favor to CM Punk should lead to a Paul Heyman/Punk alliance

This was something that WWE hinted at after CM Punk joined The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. Although it was unclear at the time what the favor was, there was an expectation that Punk and Heyman would eventually cross paths.

This could be the perfect timing for Heyman to join forces with Punk, as a Reigns betrayal at The Showcase of the Immortals would generate new storylines for the OTC and The Best in the World.

Roman Reigns left without Paul Heyman after the SmackDown segment

WWE released a video on its social media accounts that shows what happened once SmackDown went off the air. Roman Reigns was seen leaving the arena after CM Punk's assault, but he did so alone.

Heyman wasn't by his side as usual, which could indicate that their partnership will end at 'Mania after nearly five years of dominance in WWE during The Bloodline saga.

Paul Heyman might have a plan for WrestleMania 41

The closing segment of RAW this past Monday could be a hint of what to expect at WrestleMania 41. More specifically, The Wiseman confronted Seth Rollins, with the latter assaulting him before Punk came to save Heyman.

Still, The Visionary told the WWE Hall of Famer that he now owes him a favor, leaving Heyman stunned. In that scenario, Paul could come to WrestleMania 41 with a plan, betraying both Reigns and Punk while aligning with Seth Rollins.

This way, The Visionary would turn heel while adding a new angle to his rivalry with Punk and Reigns, which is far from over.

