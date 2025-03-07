Cody Rhodes to make a career-defining announcement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring aftermath of John Cena's heel turn

Cody Rhodes is set to appear on WWE SmackDown after John Cena turned heel last week at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Although The American Nightmare received a brutal beatdown from The Cenation Leader and The Rock, he could show that he won't back down easily.

At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes made it clear to The Rock that he wouldn't be selling his soul nor would he be the corporate champion. While it seemed all was said and done, John Cena revealed he was working with The Final Boss by attacking The American Nightmare. The Undisputed Champion had to be assisted out of the ring last weekend, but despite the vicious attack, he is set to appear on WWE SmackDown tonight. With this in mind, he can promise that his WrestleMania 41 opponent won't have his fairytale farewell tour.

During Cody's WWE SmackDown appearance tonight, he could vow that at WrestleMania 41, he will inflict double the pain on Cena during their Undisputed Championship match. Rhodes might add that he will ensure that not only will Cena not achieve the 17th World Championship, but he won't be able to continue his farewell tour after The Show of Shows. This could prove to be a career-defining announcement for Rhodes, taking matters into his own hands after Elimination Chamber.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, it was confirmed that The American Nightmare will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship match against The Cenation Leader at WrestleMania 41.

Will John Cena be present alongside Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown tonight?

After the 2025 Elimination Chamber, John briefly appeared at the post-show press conference where he answered no questions from the media and left right after dropping the mic. As per The Rock, he flew to Africa right after the premium live event for filming. From the looks of it, his absence will continue tonight.

John Cena is not scheduled to appear on the March 7, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown alongside Cody Rhodes. However, he is scheduled to appear on three shows of Monday Night RAW during its Europe tour this month.

The three shows are on March 17, at the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium. March 24 at the OVO Hydro in Glasglow, Scotland, and March 31 at The O2 in London, United Kingdom. The Cenation Leader is also advertised to appear on three editions of SmackDown following WrestleMania 41 which are May 30, in Knoxville, Tennessee, June 13 in Lexington, Kentucky, and June 20, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Cody Rhodes tonight on WWE SmackDown.

