Cody Rhodes must be careful of former Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble for the second consecutive year and chose to face Roman Reigns once again for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. On Night One, The American Nightmare will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and The Tribal Chief in a high-stakes tag team match.

Rhodes eliminated four people from the Royal Rumble match this year, including former winner, Shinsuke Nakamura. The former Intercontinental Champion and Rhodes were feuding a month before the January PLE. Nakamura sent dark vignettes talking about how he would destroy Rhodes and even insulting his father Dusty Rhodes. In the aftermath of the January PLE, the two clashed in a Bull Rope Match, made popular by Rhodes' father. Things eventually quieted between the pair as the 38-year-old focused more on his feud with Roman Reigns.

Nakamura is not booked for The Show of Shows but will participate in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania. Should he not succeed, the mercurial 44-year-old could be out for vengeance and possibly attack the last person he had an intense feud with. That happens to be Cody Rhodes, who is set to star in the main event of both nights at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Rhodes recently renewed his contract, signing a multi-year deal with WWE. He stated that his initial retirement plans saw him hang up his wrestling boots by the time he was 40 but that has changed given the new prospects.

Cody Rhodes might need another feud while The Rock is away

Things turned sour for The Rock and Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, which led to the former slapping the latter for seemingly insulting his family. The Final Boss also mocked Rhodes and his "crybaby" fans for directing their rage toward him on social media.

Rocky is reportedly looking at a packed Hollywood schedule post The Showcase of the Immortals. In addition to their tag team match at the upcoming PLE, their feud possibly needs a singles match between the two stars. This could happen when The Rock can dedicate some time to WWE again.

While The Rock is away, The American Nightmare could be booked in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura once again. This would benefit The King of Strong Style following his recent losing streak and an attack on Rhodes during WrestleMania XL could set up their renewed feud perfectly.

Shinsuke Nakamura needs a win over Cody Rhodes

Nakamura turned heel in August last year after attacking Seth Rollins, however, that has not helped him much as he's faced multiple losses in recent months. He recently competed in a six-man Gauntlet Match to earn a shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 but was eliminated by Sami Zayn.

If WWE plans to continue Cody Rhodes' current run, as the underdog and face of the company, a loss to Shinsuke Nakamura would create the appropriate foundation for another series of matches. Moreover with The King of Strong Style not being a part of WrestleMania XL, an attack on Cody during the PLE would directly lead to a renewed feud between the pair.

Their unfinished business needs to be addressed at a Premium Live Event, post WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes currently has a lot on his plate with Roman Reigns and The Rock watching his every move.

