Cody Rhodes to be on RAW & blame 38-year-old star for what happened at Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes had to deal with a brutal assault from John Cena after he rejected The Rock's offer at the Elimination Chamber. The Cenation Leader turned heel and aligned with The Final Boss after becoming the number one contender for The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Following the brutal assault, Cody Rhodes could show up on RAW tonight to address what happened in Toronto and take a shot at the 16-time World Champion. At the same time, The American Nightmare could blame former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his actions during the Men's Chamber Match that led to The Rock and John Cena's alliance.

After getting eliminated by CM Punk, The Visionary Stomped him, allowing The Cenation Leader to capitalize and claim the victory via technical submission. Had the 38-year-old not interfered, CM Punk could have defeated John Cena. The Second City Saint may not have sold out to The Rock, as he had told Cody Rhodes last Friday on SmackDown that he would have rejected such an offer from The Final Boss.

Ad

Trending

If Cody blames Seth, the two could have a heated confrontation, nearly a year after they teamed up against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. At the same time, The Visionary also needs to be wary of The Best in The World, as Punk will look to seek revenge after what happened this past weekend.

However, this is speculative at this point.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' brother addresses John Cena's actions at the Elimination Chamber

Former WWE and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to his X (FKA Twitter) account and commented on John Cena's heel turn and the subsequent assault on Cody Rhodes by The Greatest of All Time at the Elimination Chamber.

The Natural called out both The Rock and Cena for their acts against his brother.

Ad

"Shame on you! Both of you!" Dustin wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will show up on tonight's RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.