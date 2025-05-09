Cody Rhodes to return on WWE SmackDown and be a part of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash? Exploring the potential

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will be the final episode before this year's Backlash premium live event, which will feature John Cena vs. Randy Orton. However, Cody Rhodes' presence might also be felt on the upcoming episode to set up an appearance this weekend.

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41, and the latter hasn't been seen on television since then. Although The American Nightmare is not present to challenge The Last Real Champion, Randy Orton emerged and set up a title match at the upcoming Backlash event this weekend. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that Rhodes might return at the premium live event. However, he can appear tonight on WWE SmackDown instead and get involved in the title match by making himself the guest referee.

On the upcoming Friday show, John is set to appear before he clashes with Randy this weekend. While both men are confronting each other, Cody can return and say that since Orton is someone close to him, he wants to ensure that The Viper will be given the fairness he deserves and a rightful champion will be crowned. As a result, he talked to Nick Aldis and got it approved that he would be the guest referee.

Rhodes and Cena can build tension for a future rematch if this happens. At the end of the match, The Viper can even turn heel against Cody if he refuses to be in favor with Randy and remain fair, causing John to retain the title.

Who does former WWE writer think will dethrone John Cena between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton?

SummerSlam is one of the major WWE premium live events that occur in a year, which is why John Cena being involved in another major title match is highly likely. Interestingly, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Cody Rhodes will dethrone the current champion.

On the former WWE writer's Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr., predicted that Cody Rhodes would wrestle John again at SummerSlam to regain the Undisputed Championship.

"This gives Cody another hill to climb because they're gonna wrestle again at SummerSlam and Cody's gonna win the title back and get it back because he's the new John Cena. So, he's getting it back,"

It will be interesting to see what will happen at the upcoming Backlash premium live event between John Cena and Randy Orton.

