Cody Rhodes Rumor Roundup: Plans for his character in WWE, backstage issue ahead of WrestleMania?

With WrestleMania just around the corner, Cody Rhodes is one of the most talked-about names in the WWE rumor mill. He hasn't even returned to WWE yet, but the former AEW star is the focus of this week's superstar-specific Rumor Roundup.

We have a few reports about The American Nightmare's impending arrival, including promotional material earlier this week and ideas for his character in WWE. There are also rumors of another roadblock to Rhodes' return through people close to him.

So, without further ado, let's look at a few rumors about Cody Rhodes before his potential return at WrestleMania 38. Will he show up at the Show of Shows? Please give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

#3 WWE already has graphics ready for Cody Rhodes

It now seems clear that Cody Rhodes will directly return at WrestleMania, if he does. However, WWE was reportedly ready for his arrival in case he was to show up before The Showcase of the Immortals.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that graphics were made for The American Nightmare before this week's episode of RAW. This may have indicated potential discussions for Rhodes to debut on the show.

Additionally, he was reportedly scheduled to fly into the "Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky" area on Monday, which was four hours away from Pittsburgh - the site of the RAW before WrestleMania.

#2 The American Nightmare's potential character direction in WWE

Cody was one of AEW's biggest stars.

We have a potential update on how Cody Rhodes may be presented in WWE. According to WrestleVotes, a couple of high-profile people in the company told Vince McMahon that the former AEW star should be exactly how he was at Tony Khan's promotion.

This includes The American Nightmare's theme music, ring gear, and overall presentation. If he does come back as his most recent self, Rhodes would be an instant main event star in WWE.

It would be a complete change from the last time he was in the company, as the face-painted freak known as Stardust. The impact of Cody Rhodes' AEW character shifting over could be huge, especially for potential future signings.

#1 Cody Rhodes could possibly back out of WrestleMania match

After talk of Cody Rhodes returning to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, there appears to be another twist in the tale. While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Dave Meltzer mentioned that people close to The American Nightmare believe he could back out of The Show of Shows.

While he does expect Rhodes to show up and face Rollins, Meltzer did entertain the possibility of him backing out of the WrestleMania match. It seems natural that those close to him may want to drum up a rumor to take away some of the predictability of Cody Rhodes' return.

This may be all smoke and mirrors to keep it a surprise. It will be interesting to see how the situation plays out at WrestleMania.

