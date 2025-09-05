Cody Rhodes to be stripped of the WWE Championship on SmackDown due to massive reason? Possibility explored

Cody Rhodes is the current WWE Champion, having won the title from John Cena after an absolute war 33 days ago at SummerSlam. However, following that emphatic victory, he has done next to nothing during this reign.The American Nightmare last appeared on the August 8 episode of SmackDown, with tonight's episode marking four weeks since his last WWE appearance. Rhodes was sent head-first into the side of the announce table that night via a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre.This was done to write Cody Rhodes off television, as he went to Australia to film his part in the live-action Street Fighter movie. He and his wife, Brandi, also welcomed their second child during this period. While it is heartwarming, the fact of the matter is that the WWE Champion has been missing for nearly a month.WWE used to have a rule that ensured champions would defend their title at least once every 30 days. While not as strict now, the company may have an issue with Rhodes failing to even show up on SmackDown during this period. So, if he doesn't appear on tonight's show, Nick Aldis may have no choice but to strip him of the WWE Championship.It would be unfortunate but necessary, especially if Cody Rhodes remains absent for the next few weeks. He hasn't been advertised for any show until the October 3 episode of SmackDown. Could it be a sign that we will get an interim champion?Who could win the WWE Championship in Cody Rhodes' absence?This is a simple conversation. Two stars are set to be at the forefront of the WWE Title picture, whether or not Cody Rhodes is forced to vacate it. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.The Scottish Warrior has staked his claim for a shot at The American Nightmare, having taken him out. Meanwhile, McIntyre has been attacked by Orton in consecutive weeks. The Viper was cheated out of a WWE Championship shot when Rhodes himself bent the rules to win King of the Ring.So, for both men, this would be redemption. Drew McIntyre might be the better choice to win the WWE Championship, as he was the man who put Cody Rhodes on the shelf. And once the former AEW star returns, they can instantly start feuding. Randy Orton can eventually get involved, too, but Rhodes vs. McIntyre should be the initial direction.