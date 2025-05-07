Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Backlash 2025 by joining forces with former WWE Champion? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes could shock the world by embracing the dark side and joining forces with a former WWE Champion at Backlash 2025. The American Nightmare was last seen at WrestleMania 41, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. However, his absence may not last much longer, as he could make his return at the upcoming Backlash PLE with a surprising twist.

After his controversial loss in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Cody Rhodes will look to regain the Undisputed WWE Championship upon his return. However, this time, he could be joined by the newly formed alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are no strangers to each other. Since The American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, the two superstars have fought alongside and against each other on numerous occasions. The Visionary played a key role in Cody Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania XL. The shared past with Seth could lead to Rhodes turning heel and joining The Architect in his vision for the future of the industry.

This alliance could greatly benefit Rhodes, as Paul Heyman could pull some strings and fast-track him to a title match against the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton after Backlash. The Wiseman made a similar offer to Sami Zayn a couple of weeks ago on RAW, but The Underdog from The Underground refused and paid for it dearly during the show's main event.

Travis Scott assisted John Cena in defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, so this time around, The American Nightmare could come with a backup of his own in the form of Seth Rollins and company to ensure he walks out with the Undisputed WWE Championship around his waist.

That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Cody Rhodes could be the perfect addition to Seth Rollins' group

The alliance between Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman was formed at WrestleMania 41, where The Wiseman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns and helped The Visionary come out victorious in the main event of Night One. Punk and Reigns tried to get their hands on the heel duo the following night on RAW. However, Bron Breakker made sure they were unsuccessful by taking them out, as he aligned himself with Rollins and Heyman.

The following week, The Architect tried convincing Sami Zayn to join his group, but Sami rejected the offer. The group ended up punishing Zayn for his non-compliance. This past Monday on RAW, The Wiseman manipulated Jey Uso into putting his World Heavyweight Title on the line against Seth Rollins.

The finish saw CM Punk making his return and taking out Rollins and Breakker with a steel chair. The show ended with Punk, Zayn, and Jey Uso standing tall, with Seth Rollins and Co. having to retreat. With Punk, Roman Reigns, Zayn, and Jey gunning for the villainous alliance, the heel group could look to add a new member to bring the numbers game in its favor. Cody Rhodes' addition solves this problem.

Seth Rollins has made it clear that he wants the World Heavyweight Championship. With Cody Rhodes going after the Undisputed WWE Championship, the alliance could lead the charge of the industry according to their vision. With the top prizes of both brands under their control, the group would become unstoppable.

The Rock hinted on The Pat McAfee Show post-WrestleMania that Rhodes could turn heel in the future, and this could be a great opportunity to pull the trigger. This scenario is all speculation for now, and there are no reports of Cody Rhodes turning heel or joining Seth Rollins' faction. Fans will have to wait and see how and when WWE brings back The American Nightmare.

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More