Cody Rhodes to turn heel by betraying his former tag team partner for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes won the King of the Ring Tournament by defeating his long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton at Night of Champions last weekend. His tactics during the bout and his post-match promo have sparked speculation about The American Nightmare turning heel soon. Cody recently claimed that he was at the tail end of his run as a babyface.

While it remains to be seen when and where it happens, a recent off-air moment between Rhodes and Jey Uso may lead to The YEET Master being the first victim of The American Nightmare's wrath as a villain.

WWE held a double-taping of RAW and SmackDown on Monday, which also happened to be Cody Rhodes' 40th birthday. After the taping, Jey Uso, who is a close friend of Cody, brought a cake to the ring to celebrate with the audience. However, in an unfortunate incident, The YEET Master accidentally dropped the cake. The clip of this incident circulated online and was met with humorous reactions from the fans. Jey even sent out an apology to The American Nightmare on X.

While it may just be a light-hearted, off-the-air moment catered to the audience sitting in the arena, WWE could use the virality of the incident online and integrate it into a storyline for The American Nightmare's potential heel turn. Considering how close Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes are in real life, it could make the latter's heel turn even more shocking and effective.

Jey and Cody are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, having won the title once in 2023. Even when standing across the ring from one another, like in the KOTR semi-final, both men were respectful to each other. Given their strong friendship, Cody turning on Jey to cement his heel turn would make for a memorable moment.

The YEET Master is among the top babyfaces in WWE today. Hence, if Cody Rhodes betrays Jey, it will instantly turn him into one of the most hated stars in the company. That said, it is only speculation for now.

Cody Rhodes reveals his plans for WWE SummerSlam 2025

Cody Rhodes is set to get a shot at redemption against John Cena, as he will challenge The Last Real Champion for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. While speaking on Busted Open 24/7, The American Nightmare shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against John Cena at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Rhodes took responsibility for his match against Cena at WrestleMania 41 not living up to the expectations of fans and claimed he is looking forward to changing the sentiment at SummerSlam.

"I don't want to go as far as making any promises, but I can tell you, the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I would put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied. I'd like to get him to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again," Rhodes said.

As WWE prepares to host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, it will be exciting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

