Confront Randy Orton after 8 years; Ally with Cody Rhodes for Survivor Series - 5 directions for former WWE Champion upon his return to SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been full of twists and turns leading up to the WWE Survivor Series 2023, and a multi-time World Champion might be on his way back from injury to compete at the event.

For those unaware, Sheamus has been advertised for the November 25 edition of SmackDown, which could mean he has recovered from injury and is good to go. If that is the case, he could do several fascinating things upon his return and have a match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Without further ado, here are five possible directions for Sheamus upon his comeback.

#5. Confront the returning Randy Orton

One of the most respected names in the company, Randy Orton, has been out with an injury for over a year. However, he was spotted entering the Performance Center a few weeks back, signaling he is training for his apparent return.

In that case, Sheamus could be the perfect opponent for his return. He is known to be a safe and experienced star who also faced Edge in his last match for the promotion.

If the company wants to be safe with The Viper's return, The Celtic Warrior could confront the returning star on SmackDown to start a rivalry. The two superstars last faced off in a singles competition in 2015, so fans will love to watch an encounter between the veterans after years.

#4. Retire John Cena?

John Cena has been talking a lot about retirement lately and also lost clean to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. While fans don't want him to retire yet, it may be time to choose an opponent to retire him if it is in sight.

At such a time, there may not be anyone better than Sheamus. He has had a history with John Cena and will indeed deliver a great match with the 16-time world champion. The encounter could realistically happen at WrestleMania 40, and both the stars may also enjoy working with each other after a long time.

#3. Ally with Cody Rhodes at WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series 2023 will feature a WarGames match featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Samu Zayn going up against The Judgment Day with JD McDonagh. There have also been rumors of Drew McIntyre turning heel to join the villainous side.

If that is the plan, Cody Rhodes will also need one additional member on his team, and Sheamus will be an ideal fit. He competed in the WarGames match last year, meaning he has significant experience in the environment. He could prove to be crucial for the babyface team's victory.

#2. Team with Kevin Owens

Over the last few weeks, Kevin Owens has been involved in a rivalry with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two spilled water on The Prizefighter and received an assault on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While everything looks good for Owens, he may need a backup to fight the numbers game with Waller and Theory. Sheamus could return and step right in as the former world champion's partner in the feud.

The two could take care of the bullies and have a tag team battle at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#1. Turn heel after WWE SmackDown return

Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes have been onscreen good guys for a long time. But what if The Celtic Warrior turns heel when no one expects it?

The former World Heavyweight Champion could turn heel in several ways. He could return and betray Butch and Ridge Holland to start a Brawling Brutes civil war. Sheamus could also go after LA Knight to prove his relevance.

If the Irishman takes care of The Megastar, he may challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after Survivor Series 2023.

