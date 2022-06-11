Is Riddle really the man who could take the WWE Universal title from Roman Reigns?

When Matt Riddle put paper to pen and signed with WWE back in 2018, there was an air of cautious optimism. The decorated MMA fighter had everything it took to be a mega star. But he was also known to march to the beat of his own drum, and so there were doubts over whether this fun-loving kid would be able to survive under Vince McMahon's microscope.

WWE overlooked any question marks about Riddle, banking on the idea that he could thrive as part of the promotion's system. They were also willing to look past some of his 'extra-cirricular activities'.

An avid marijuana smoker and advocate, Riddle's personal choices hindered him during his time in the UFC. However, pro wrestling isn't MMA. There's room for characters of all kinds in sports entertainment.

Not only did WWE make some adjustments for him and some of their other stars, they've incorporated it into Riddle's onscreen character.

After a successful run through NXT, Riddle has steadily gained popularity during his time on the main roster. Even some of the old timers who thought his 'Jeff Spicolli, surfer dude' character was incredibly cheesy are finally giving him his due as a performer.

His partnership with Randy Orton as RK-Bro has been another major step in his progression. The Viper's endorsement of his young protege only added to Riddle's prestige and popularity.

Riddle's journey has brought him to the cusp of greatness, and a shot at WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After dispatching Sami Zayn on this week's Smackdown, the 36-year-old star will look to avenge his partner's injury and grab WWE's ultimate prize.

Roman Reigns may be the Head of the Table, but Riddle just showed up with the munchies. There's nothing that's going to satisfy his appetite besides a victory and a championship. And put some hot sauce on that, please!

Next week on Smackdown, Riddle will be on the biggest stage of his life, with the greatest opportunity he's ever had as a professional wrestler. The WWE Universe will be watching, and will most likely be rooting for an upset.

So it's all set. The Tribal Chief will take on The Guy Who Likes to Chief.

The dominant Reigns has had a vice-like grip on his title, holding it for over 650 days now. Once a champion has reached that level, whoever knocks him off that pedestal will always be remembered. In fact, it's considered an honor if you're the one chosen to end a streak like that.

Is Riddle that guy? Is he someone that Vince McMahon would make the face of his franchise?

Probably not, but there's always the thought that The Chairman might just show up on Friday and say, To heck with it, let's put the title on Riddle for a while. Stranger things have certainly occurred in the world of Sports Entertainment.

While it may be a longshot, it would certainly shake things up. It would put Roman in a position he hasn't been in for a while as now a mere contender. A Riddle title win could also set up a potential feud with Randy Orton when he returns.

With Reigns looking to take more time off in the coming years, it might not be a bad idea to start cultivating his replacement now. While Riddle may not be the stereotype of your typical champion, he's crazy over with the people.

Could it happen? Possibly. But the WWE Universe will just have to be patient, wait and find out next week. In the meantime... smoke 'em if you got 'em.

