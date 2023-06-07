Could 15-time champion return to WWE and win Money in the Bank as a surprise entrant?

15-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was last seen on WWE TV when she put the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The Queen lost her title to The Nightmare and supposedly took a break from the promotion to travel with her husband, Andrade El Idolo, and spend time with her family.

Being one of the pioneers of the current era’s women’s division, fans often wondered when The Queen will return to the promotion. For a while, no possible dates were advertised for her return until recently when WWE announced her for a house show in early June. However, if the company wants to make her return feel special and skip the next few weekly shows, they can have her return to TV on the next premium live event.

The next PLE is Money in the Bank, and it has a ladder match that has witnessed surprise entrants in the past. While there’s always a chance for a megastar to return at such events and snatch the victory from others, Money in the Bank 2023 may not witness Charlotte Flair’s return to the squared circle.

Furthermore, The Queen has goals outside of the pro-wrestling industry and has spoken about how she can’t achieve them while being on the road.

"I would love to do a [bodybuilding] competition. I'm thinking about doing it this summer," Charlotte said. "I know what goes into it from a diet standpoint and how lean you get. How do I make that work on the road?"

Charlotte Flair was also reportedly set to begin filming for a wrestling-related movie that is based on Jeff Leen's book Queen of the Ring. She's slated to play June Byers in the film.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair wants to be seen on-screen with her husband Andrade El Idolo

There was a time when Charlotte Flair and Andrade were both signed with WWE but didn’t work together. After his release, Andrade moved to AEW.

Following a decent run in AEW, he was sidelined due to an injury. Even though he’s still under contract, El Idolo has revealed that it’s supposed to expire soon. Furthermore, Andrade has expressed that he would consider returning to the Stampford-based promotion at this point in his career.

One Fall Wrestling @WrestlingFall1

Andrade appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. However, he later clarified during an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he is still under contract with AEW and was only accompanying his wife to the… Andrade El Idolo says his AEW contract will expire soon.Andrade appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. However, he later clarified during an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he is still under contract with AEW and was only accompanying his wife to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Andrade El Idolo says his AEW contract will expire soon. Andrade appeared at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over the weekend. However, he later clarified during an interview with Lucha Libre Online that he is still under contract with AEW and was only accompanying his wife to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Furthermore, The Queen has revealed that she wants to work with her husband at least once on-screen. The only way it’s possible is if both of them are signed under the same promotion.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes