Could 24-time WWE champion cost Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns due to The Rock's influence? Potential angle explored

Cody Rhodes' path to WrestleMania experienced several changes due to The Rock's sudden arrival and alliance with Roman Reigns. Despite initial disappointment from fans about The Brahma Bull's arrival, it turned out to be for the better, and a certain former champion might want to keep it this way.

At the beginning of this year, The Rock returned to WWE and immediately targeted Roman Reigns for a possible match at WrestleMania 40. Fans expressed their disappointment about Dwayne Johnson replacing Cody Rhodes. Due to fan backlash, The Final Boss turned heel and aligned with his cousin instead, which fans loved as it took the product to an entirely new level. However, the positive reaction from fans could result in Triple H getting involved with their storyline. The COO might not let Cody finish the story.

Triple H might think that The Rock is best for business, not Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Although WWE has received better reviews from fans and critics since The Game became the head of creative, Dwayne Johnson's appearances made everything bigger. The product is being discussed in mainstream media, celebrities and athletes are talking about it again, and the shows are breaking records. It's safe to say that business is booming for the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H could notice that, aside from all the above-mentioned points, the ratings have improved ever since Rock and Roman joined forces. Due to this, The Game could ensure that Reigns and Johnson remain at the top of the product by costing Rhodes the championship.

The Rock could use his real-life WWE position to intimidate Triple H

Before Rock returned as The Final Boss, he made headlines by joining TKO's board of directors. His position has since been one of the things Cody targeted by saying he used the power to get the main event spot at WrestleMania 40. Another person who took an issue with this was Triple H.

During the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, both men had a backstage confrontation where Dwayne somewhat displayed his authority by demanding The Game "fix" things. Although Triple H has already stated he was in charge, The Rock could have gone behind his back and asked other higher-ups to keep Roman Reigns champion. As a result, the Chief Content Officer is forced to interfere and cost Cody Rhodes the title.

Triple H's involvement could be an interesting way to keep Roman Reigns champion

Expand Tweet

As many are aware, Triple H is not medically cleared to be in action inside the ring due to his health. Despite this, he could still be involved in the WrestleMania match.

If The Rock was Roman's WrestleMania opponent, the result of that match would've been very predictable: The Tribal Chief would retain and continue to dominate. If the company is still thinking of doing this, then Triple H could distract Cody Rhodes from winning the title. This will help Roman retain the gold, while The American Nightmare will start a new feud with The Game going forward. The COO could then use an upcoming heel star or join forces with The Bloodline to fight Rhodes.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who do you think will walk out as champion after WrestleMania? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion