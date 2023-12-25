Could Charlotte Flair's next appearance in WWE lead to 20-year veteran's return? Analyzing possible comeback

Charlotte Flair is currently on hiatus from WWE following an unfortunate injury sustained during a SmackDown episode. During a singles bout against Asuka on December 8, 2023, Charlotte suffered an unexpected injury from a top rope move, leading to an announced break for The Queen. Her recovery is expected to keep her out of in-ring action for approximately nine months.

Upon Charlotte's eventual return to the company, there is a possibility that she might not return alone. There have been reports indicating that Andrade El Idolo, who is currently with AEW, might also make his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recent reports suggested that Andrade's contract with AEW is set to expire soon, and he was likely to make a return to WWE. Additionally, Andrade is scheduled to make a comeback to the Mexican promotion, CMLL, possibly as part of ensuring he fulfills his commitments before returning to WWE, considering the company's policies.

For those unaware, despite her injury, Charlotte Flair has actively supported her husband, attending a recent CMLL show to watch Andrade El Idolo in action. The possibility of Andrade returning to WWE aligns well with Charlotte's hiatus, presenting an opportune moment for both to make a comeback together.

It remains to be seen how events will unfold in the upcoming year and whether Triple H will successfully bring back Andrade to the Stamford-based promotion.

Charlotte Flair removed from the WWE banner

WWE recently updated the official banners for both RAW and SmackDown. In this latest development, Charlotte Flair has been replaced in the Friday night show's banner, with Randy Orton now featured as an exclusive star on the blue brand.

This change in the poster is likely due to Charlotte's extended period of absence from the company due to injury, and she may be added back after her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Jey Uso has also been removed from the Monday Night RAW banner, with CM Punk now included in the red brand's banner. It's common for WWE to update banners to reflect current rosters and storylines.

It's worth noting that Charlotte Flair recently renewed her WWE contract, reportedly becoming the highest-paid woman in the company. This underscored her significance both in the women's division, and within WWE as a whole.

Additionally, Charlotte holds an impressive record as a 14-time world champion, including 7 WWE Women's World Championships, 6 WWE Women's Championships, and 1 WWE Divas Championship.

We wish nothing but speedy recovery wishes for the Queen and hope for her comeback soon in WWE.

