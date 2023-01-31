Could Logan Paul fight Paddy Pimblett in UFC? Chances of it happening after WWE star's deal with Dana White

Popular social media sensation Logan Paul has recently expanded his repertoire in various combat sports, including boxing and professional wrestling. It now looks like he may be looking to try his hand at mixed martial arts.

The WWE star has made quite a name for himself in sports. His boxing record may not be as successful compared to his brother Jake Paul, but it's still something definitely worth noting. While his performances in professional wrestling have also been mixed among fans, it's undeniable that Logan certainly has the skills to perform inside the ring. However, he has also made quite a few enemies in the world of MMA.

One of the people Logan Paul has had some verbal exchanges with is Paddy Pimblett. The former called out the UFC lightweight fighter in a podcast, stating that he can easily challenge Paddy. The fighter later responded that Paul was a clout chaser and was confident that he could easily fight Logan despite his wrestling background. Nothing happened regarding their exchanges, but that might change.

It was recently announced that Logan Paul and the UFC have struck a partnership with Prime. Before that, the former posted a video wherein he teased a potential fight with Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC https://t.co/T6Mdoo7hLY

Despite Logan's deal with Dana White, a UFC fight with somebody like Paddy might still be far from happening. Although the WWE star is experienced in combat sports, MMA is something else entirely. In addition, Jake Paul is allegedly not on good terms with the UFC President, and Logan fighting under the company could be an issue. Still, anything is possible in the world of MMA.

How would a potential UFC fight with Paddy Pimblett affect Logan Paul's WWE career?

The Maverick returned to action at the recent Premium Live Event of WWE’s Royal Rumble. He entered at number 29 and delivered one of the most talked about spots alongside Ricochet. During the rumble match, a feud with Seth Rollins was also teased.

It's known that Logan Paul has signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion which sees him perform for events across 2022 and 2023. It's unknown how exclusive this contract is, but it looks like Logan still has some freedom regarding the companies he can perform in.

A potential MMA fight will definitely take a lot of preparation for Paul and might cause him to miss out on some events, including WrestleMania if the fight is just a few months away.

Possible injuries and a further healing period after the fight will also be a major factor for Logan to be written off from television for a while. Since The Maverick is also open to doing risky spots in pro wrestling, this might lessen if a UFC fight proceeds to consider his well-being.

For now, Logan Paul is focusing more on his time and effort in WWE. It remains to be seen if the YouTuber will make one of his goals come true and finally settle his issues with Paddy Pimblett.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes