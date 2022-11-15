Could Matt Cardona return to WWE?

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is a former WWE Superstar rumored to be returning to the promotion alongside his wife and fellow wrestler Chelsea Green. The star is seemingly open to a comeback but under specific conditions.

Cardona had his first match in WWE in 2005 and signed a developmental contract the following year. During his stint, he captured the Intercontinental, United States, and Tag Team Championships. After 15 years, Matt Cardona was released from his contract as part of the budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 15, 2020.

Since his release, Matt has appeared in multiple promotions like AEW, GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and the NWA. His current persona is darker and much more intense than his comic WWE gimmick.

Since Triple H took over WWE, many former superstars have returned, and many more are rumored to follow, including Matt Cardona. However, it looks like a comeback is only possible if WWE will allow him to return under his current persona and not as Zack Ryder.

"And yeah, I said Zack Ryder is dead because until you said never say never, right? But if I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder, it was what it was; I'm so grateful for that run; it has set me up for this run. Without being Zack Ryder in WWE, I wouldn't be Matt Cardona talking to you right now. It set me up for everything."

From the looks of it, the former Intercontinental Champion's return to the Stamford-based promotion is likely if they can agree on a deal.

Matt Cardona highlights problems with his WWE character Zack Ryder

Since his release from the company, the former WWE star has changed significantly. Fortunately for him, his exit allowed him to explore several external opportunities and new layers to his wrestling gimmick.

Matt Cardona explained that Zack Ryder was never considered a serious character. The former champion added that his release allowed him to showcase his versatility as a performer.

"The 'woo, woo, woo,' the headband, the sunglasses, it's dead. And I was trying to get away from that while I was Zack Ryder in WWE, but you can't write the show. So if I'm trying to be more serious, but you are booked to be not so serious, it is what it is. That's why when I was let go, I was like, 'Oh, my god.' Not that there were any handcuffs on, but the handcuffs were gone, and I was able to become the new version of me, whatever that was going to be."

It will be interesting to see what happens if Matt does return. He might even be joined by his real-life partner and former WWE talent, Chelsea Green.

