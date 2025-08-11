Could The Rock make his emphatic return and take out WWE Hall of Famer for his comments? 

The Rock has ghosted the WWE Universe since Elimination Chamber: Toronto earlier this year. The Final Boss played a major role in John Cena's shocking heel turn at the premium live event. While fans expected The Rock to actively participate in the road to WrestleMania 41, he was nowhere to be seen. The Final Boss' absence has been a talking point in the wrestling world for quite some time. Everyone has been curious to know the reason behind his sudden disappearance.

The speculation about his return starts going around during every major event, but The Final Boss has yet to make his comeback. That said, Paul Heyman's recent comments have made fans wonder whether it will lead to The Rock returning and targeting The Oracle.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman was asked to comment on what happened with The Rock's involvement during the buildup to 'Mania 41. The Hall of Famer claimed that The Final Boss was not booked or advertised for The Show of Shows and that he didn't know what happened. Here is what Heyman had to say:

"He was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania. I don't know what happened with Dwayne. That's something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself. I really don't know. Or have Brian Gewirtz come in, and I'm sure he can tell you their side of the story."

While Heyman had no concrete answer, fans are not convinced. The Oracle is considered one of the best wrestling minds in the history of the industry. He is known to be strategic with crafting storylines, and even a simple comment during an interview where he wasn't in character could be a subtle hint about what's to come. The 59-year-old believes in long-term storytelling and planning out things well in advance, and he may have planted the seeds of a major program with his recent interview.

After Heyman aligned himself with Seth Rollins, fans speculated that The Final Boss may be the mastermind behind the heel faction. Though nothing of that sort has come to fruition, and with the dynamic of WWE continuously shifting, the Triple H-led creative team could pull off a major swerve and have The Rock shockingly go after the WWE Hall of Famer and his faction upon returning. That said, it is just speculation.

The Rock to turn face again?

While The Rock played a heel character during his last appearance, a potential program with Heyman and Co. may see him revert to being a babyface. It won't be the first time The Great One suddenly switched roles in the Stamford-based promotion. After playing a bad guy during the road to WrestleMania 40 and making Cody Rhodes' life a living hell, The Great One was back to being a babyface upon his return during RAW's debut episode on Netflix.

He then once again turned heel during his involvement in John Cena's heel turn. The 53-year-old has claimed that the complex character of The Final Boss allows him to blur the lines between heel and face whenever he wants and keep fans guessing. Since John Cena is back to being a beloved babyface, The Rock could follow suit upon his return. Cena and Seth Rollins briefly crossed paths at Night of Champions 2025. Hence, we could even see The Final Boss and The Last Real Champion form a super team to take on The Visionary's faction.

That being said, it is mere conjecture at this point.

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

