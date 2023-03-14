Edge's return to WWE after years away due to injury was one of the most memorable moments in the company's history. His return, however, also coincided with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In his current run, Edge has won the Royal Rumble and even competed in the main event of WrestleMania. But on the most recent episode of RAW, the Rated-R Superstar mentioned that he doesn't have a lot of time left in his career. After battling stars "in front of TV screens," he feels like he's wasted the last year battling Judgment Day.

Did those words portend Edge's imminent retirement, with the announced Hell in a Cell match vs. Balor potentially being his last WWE match? The former WWE Champion has mentioned in the past that he doesn't plan on wrestling for many more years. He also brought up how he'd like to have a big final match in Toronto, Canada.

WWE WrestleMania 39 could be the last match for the WWE Hall of Famer. His current contract expires later this year as he agreed to work a limited amount of dates. He's already surpassed the agreed-upon limit, so in theory, his match at WrestleMania 39 could be his final bout in the company.

The Rated-R Superstar was initially forced to prematurely retire in 2011 due to neck trauma. At the time, medicine was still evolving and improving, so he needed to rest his body.

The rest, combined with a vigorous workout routine and time, allowed The Ultimate Opportunist to make a shocking yet welcome return to action at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Edge picked up where he left off when he returned in 2020

Edge didn't win the 2020 Royal Rumble but did so in 2021. Along with longtime rival and ally Randy Orton, he started and finished the contest. The win earned the Rated-R Superstar a match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It eventually turned into a Triple Threat with Daniel Bryan.

After leaving championship pursuits behind, Edge faced Seth Rollins, with the Visionary even invading Edge's home. He defeated Rollins and then fought AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. In the build-up to his match with Styles, the former WWE Champion turned heel and formed Judgment Day.

When Finn Balor joined the group, Judgment Day turned on its creator. Since that moment last year, The Ultimate Opportunist has been trying to put Judgment Day behind him.

With his current deal possibly expiring at the end of 2023, it makes sense that Edge would want and need to move on from Judgment Day. In his own words, he's been battling them for over a year and is tired of wasting his limited days on the group.

A Hell in a Cell match should put an end to the Judgment Day chapter of his story, but it may also close the book on his wrestling career. The former WWE Champion is nearing 50 years old and might want to go out with a bang. That would certainly be achieved with a big match at Wrestlemania 39. If it isn't his last match, his wrestling career could still be winding down.

