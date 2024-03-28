Could WWE be gearing up for another father-son rivalry in 2024? Exploring the likelihood

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi will see his sons collide at WrestleMania 40, as Jey Uso will take on Jimmy in a Brother vs. Brother match. It appears that the legend has already picked the winner of the match at 'Mania.

Rikishi took to social media and posted a photo of Jey Uso with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship photoshopped on his waist. He called him "Main Event UCE" in the caption. The question is whether Rikishi's support for Jey Uso could create animosity with Jimmy Uso. The answer could be yes, as the latter is looking for validation from the Bloodline and his brother, and if he saw his father support Main Event Jey, he could confront him.

Should this happen, we could see the WWE Hall of Famer return to the company to battle Jimmy Uso after 'Mania in a Father vs Son match.

Rikishi doesn't rule out the possibility of a WWE return

Rikishi has gotten involved in his sons' storyline lately, and there is speculation he could return to WWE eventually to either help his sons reunite or confront them.

The Hall of Famer, who has been rarely seen in the company since his departure in 2004, didn't rule out this possibility.

"I’ve been hearing that over the last 16 hours since I’ve been here signing for the Love of Wrestling fans. ‘Are you coming back?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘We need you to come back to settle this drama going on between your kids.’ I’m like, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Will it happen? Maybe. Can it happen? Of course. But is that what the fans want? Is that what The Bloodline wants? Is that what the WWE wants? So in the meantime, I’m kind of on the sidelines. I’m just, I don’t want to say patiently waiting, but I’m on the side," Rikishi recently said.

With WrestleMania 40 being an event where WWE legend makes returns, it wouldn't be a surprise if he would make his comeback.

Rikishi wants to see Jimmy and Jey Uso reunite after WrestleMania 40

Rikishi recently admitted that he has been very proud of how his sons built their feud heading into the Grandest Stage of Them All and wanted to see them perform at their best in their Brother vs. Brother match.

After Mania, though, he wants to see Jimmy and Jey put an end to their feud and reunite.

"It’s going to be definitely a treat for the world, and I can only pray that they go out there and perform. I would love to see them walk back together. I would love to see my boys at WrestleMania 40 walk back together, holding back together, holding hands so that story can close." [H/T Fightful]

The Brother vs Brother match is considered one of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 40.

