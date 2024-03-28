Rikishi backs Jey Uso ahead of major WrestleMania match

WWE legend Rikishi has shown his support for Jey Uso ahead of his highly anticipated match at WrestleMania XL. Main Event Jey was a member of The Bloodline but departed the SmackDown faction last year.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. It appeared that Uso had the match won, but Jimmy interfered and attacked his twin brother. Reigns capitalized to retain the title. Jey left The Bloodline following the premium live event and has become a singles star on RAW. Jimmy has continued to cost his twin brother championship matches since last summer.

During a recent episode of RAW, Jey had Gunther on the ropes, but Jimmy Uso once again cost him that match. The two brothers will be battling each other at WrestleMania XL. Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life, and seemingly showed his support for Jey Uso today on social media.

Rikishi took to his Instagram to share an image of Jey Uso and called him "The Main Event" with the World Heavyweight Championship photoshopped on his waist. You can check out the Hall of Famer's Instagram post below.

"The Main Event 🩸☝🏾 Uce #Yeet", he wrote.

Rikishi on if he will return to WWE to fix The Bloodline

The Bloodline became fractured after Jey Uso left the group, and the faction is not as strong as it used to be.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi was asked if he would consider returning to WWE to help the heel faction on SmackDown.

The 58-year-old did not answer the question and claimed that he had to go silent. However, he did whisper to Bill Apter that he could not reveal anything "until the time is right."

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," he said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [From 02:44 – 02:52]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Jey Uso has stated that the match against his brother at WWE WrestleMania XL is a "dream match." It will be fascinating to see which brother emerges victorious when they battle each other at The Show of Shows next weekend.

