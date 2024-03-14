Could WWE have a secret plan for the 6-Pack Ladder match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing possible twist

WWE WrestleMania XL is on the horizon and the match card for the premium live event is increasingly getting loaded. On this week's Monday Night RAW episode, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor would defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title in a Six-Pack Ladder Match at The Show of Shows.

The five tag teams will be determined via a series of matches in the coming weeks on both brands. As expected, the defending champions weren't pleased with the announcement. If defending their title against five teams wasn't enough, Priest and Balor's problems could intensify with a possible appearance from the Hardy Boyz.

The legendary tag team is currently part of AEW. While Matt Hardy joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020, Jeff became All Elite two years later. Fightful Select has reported that Matt's contract with the company could end in March of this year. There are no reports on whether the Tony Khan-led company intends to extend the deal.

The website also reported that Jeff Hardy tried to match the length of his brother's contract when he joined in 2022. However, due to injuries and suspensions, his contract was extended.

Expand Tweet

While it may be interesting and exciting to witness the Hardy Boyz return to action in the Stamford-based promotion again, that may not happen this year, as their current deal with AEW does not expire concurrently. The duo has been adamant about working together, especially since they may be nearing the end of their respective careers.

Did WWE contact the Hardy Boyz for a Hall of Fame induction?

The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 [Image Source: WWE.com]

In 2022, reports emerged that WWE had contacted Jeff Hardy for a return and a Hall of Fame induction. However, the former world champion turned down the offer.

Hardy revealed that he turned down the offer because he felt the timing wasn't right. The legendary performer asserted that he preferred being inducted with his brother, Matt, as a duo instead of being a single star.

Which teams have already announced to compete in the qualifying matches for WrestleMania XL?

Three qualifying matches have already been announced for next week's WWE RAW. The New Day will lock horns with Alpha Academy while DIY will take on The Creed Brothers. The final tag team affair will see Awesome Truth (MIZ and R-Truth) square off against Indus Sher.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see which tag team punches their ticket to WWE WrestleMania XL for the Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Poll : Do you think we will see the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion