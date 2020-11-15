Current and former WWE stars born this week (November 15-21)

There are several current or former on-screen WWE personnel who were born between the 15th and 21st of November.

This list will take a look at current or former WWE Superstars born in the aforementioned period who were famous for their time inside the squared circle. This list also has stars who achieved fame as managers, valets, or by portraying other on-screen/off-screen roles throughout the company's illustrious history.

Here are the current and former WWE stars who were born this week (November 15-21).

#5 Current and former WWE Superstars/personnel born on November 15

Randy Savage (Born: 15 November 1952)

Tegan Nox (Born: 15 November 1994)

"Macho Man" Randy Savage was one of WWE's most iconic stars. His flamboyant attire and characteristically deep and raspy voice became a part of popular culture over the years.

Apart from his trademark demeanor, Savage had 29 championship reigns throughout his 32-year career. Although Savage became a popular figure thanks to his WWF run in the 80s and early 90s, he was a part of WCW and also had a very brief stint in TNA.

In 2011, Savage died at the age of 58 after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was driving with his wife, Barbara, and became unresponsive and lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Randy Savage was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, represented by his brother, Lanny Poffo. Randy Savage would have turned 68 years old if he were alive today. His career and legacy has inspired many pro wrestlers that came after him in this industry.

Tegan Nox is currently signed to WWE and appears on their NXT brand. She was ranked No. 26 out of the top 100 female wrestlers in the 'PWI Female 100' in 2020. Tegan Nox is currently inactive due to a torn ACL. She turned 26 years old this week.