There are several current or former on-screen WWE personnel who were born between 8th and 14th of November.

Here are the names of some pro wrestlers unrelated to WWE who were also born between November 8 and 14:

Kazuchika Okada (8th Nov.)

Dave Crist (10th Nov.)

Disco Inferno (12th Nov.)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (13th Nov.)

La Parka (14th Nov.)

This list will take a look at current or former WWE Superstars born in the aforementioned period who were famous for their time inside the squared circle. This list also has stars who achieved fame as managers, valets, or by portraying other on-screen/off-screen roles throughout the company's illustrious history.

Here are the current and former WWE Superstars who were born this week (November 8-14).

#6 Current & former WWE Superstars/personnel born on November 8

Ted DiBiase Jr. (Born: 8 November 1982)

Keith Lee (Born: 8 November 1984)

Candy Floss (Born: 8 November 1999)

Keith Lee wrestled in various promotions like Ring of Honor (ROH), Evolve, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG), before he signed a contract with WWE.

At present, Lee is a part of the WWE RAW roster. The Limitless One was feuding with Braun Strowman, and both Superstars recently earned their spots in the men's RAW team for the upcoming Survivor Series event. Keith Lee turned 36 years old this week.

Ted DiBiase Jr. is mostly known for his time in WWE with the Legacy stable and The Dibiase Posse. He was a two-time world tag team champion and a former Million Dollar Champion as well.

In May 2012, DiBiase Jr. started his own non-profit organization, titled the "Ted DiBiase Foundation". He left WWE in 2013 to pursue businesses and to spend more time with his family. Ted DiBiase Jr. turned 38 years old this week.

Candy Floss is an NXT UK talent who signed with WWE earlier this year. She has faced famous stars like Toni Storm, Jinny, and Rhea Ripley in the past. WWE recently filed a trademark for 'Candy Floss' on 3rd November. She turned 21 years old this week.