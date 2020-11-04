Whether currently or formerly contracted with WWE, there are several on-screen personnel who were born this week, between the first and seventh of November.

Here are the names of some pro wrestlers outside of WWE who were also born this week:

Zeuxis (3rd Nov.)

Allysin Kay (5th Nov.)

Hiroyo Matsumoto (6th Nov.)

Nick Aldis (6th Nov.)

Fred Yehi (6th Nov.)

Joey Ryan (7th Nov.)

This list will be taking a look at current or former WWE Superstars born in the aforementioned period who were famous for their time inside the squared circle, as well as those stars who achieved fame as managers, valets, or by portraying other onscreen roles throughout the company's illustrious history.

Here are 12 current and former WWE Superstars who were born this week (November 1-7).

#12: WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

In honor of Bobby Heenan's birthday, here's Gorilla actually getting him to break character and laugh, which was extremely rare. pic.twitter.com/F9BFtSivhy — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) November 1, 2020

Born : 1 November 1944

1 November 1944 Died: 17 September 2017

Bobby Heenan is considered as one of the all-time greats when it comes to pro wrestling managers and commentators. He was also regarded as a comedic genius. Heenan could have been a great in-ring talent, but he chose to become a manager/commentator and left a long-lasting legacy that inspired other broadcast personalities and managers that came after him.

Advertisement

Heenan was one of the most significant figures in professional wrestling history during the 80s and 90s in WWF and WCW. He managed some legendary Superstars like André the Giant, Rick Rude, King Kong Bundy, and Harley Race, among many others.

Heenan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2004.

In 2017, Bobby Heenan passed away at the age of 72 while being surrounded by his family due to complications from his throat cancer condition that had been in remission since 2004.

#11: Former 10-time WWF/WWE World Tag Team Champion Billy Gunn

Born: 1 November 1963 (age 57 years)

Although Billy Gunn has had a singles run in WWE, Gunn is mostly known for having been a part of stables, factions, or tag teams throughout his career spanning across multiple promotions.

Advertisement

Gunn won PWI's tag team of the year award on two separate occasions with Road Dogg and Chuck in the years 1998 and 2002, respectively. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

Billy was hired by AEW as a coach in 2019. Nowadays, he occasionally wrestles for Tony Khan's promotion as a singles star and also in a tag team alongside his son, Austin Gunn.