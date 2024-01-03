Current TNA champion set to join the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring Forbidden Door potential

WWE doesn't usually like to acknowledge or involve themselves with other promotions, but recent management changes may have slowly changed this mindset. However, even before Triple H became the head of creative, there have been some exceptions.

During the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, fans saw the impossible after Mickie James entered at number 20 with the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship. Although she was eliminated 10 minutes later by Lita, it was still an impressive feat to see a current wrestler from another promotion perform in WWE. Interestingly, the Stamford-based promotion might recreate this moment with Trinity.

It has been rumored that the Stamford-based promotion is interested in re-signing Trinity after she left in 2022. Trinity Fatu is also the current Impact Knockouts World Champion. With Royal Rumble around the corner, the company could have her return similarly, but with a twist.

When Mickie James entered the 2022 Royal Rumble, the company announced her appearance. This time, they could do the opposite to the former SmackDown Women's Champion by having her as a surprise entrant.

Fans may already be expecting to see Trinity back due to the rumors, which is why an announcement may not be needed. The Stamford-based promotion could benefit from having surprises for the Royal Rumble, especially with several stars rumored to join them this year.

Mickie's previous appearance at the Royal Rumble also shows that even if Trinity's contract with TNA is still not done by then, she could still make an appearance at the event.

Why did Trinity leave WWE?

Naomi was the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Sasha Banks

One of the biggest news in 2022 was Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out due to creative differences. As mentioned, the former has been successful in TNA, while the other performs in Japan as Mercedes Mone.

While on Busted Open Radio, Trinity stated that she left WWE because of how she was talked to and handled the day they left. She cleared that it was not because of anything or anybody else.

"It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. But going through that made me reset and face it head on and figure out how to learn from this experience and grow from it [and] just find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”

Did anybody declare for the 2024 Royal Rumble matches already?

As of this writing, four people have already declared for the Royal Rumble matches. The men's division will see Cody Rhodes and CM Punk in action, while Nia Jax and Bayley for the women's division.

It would be interesting to see who will be present for the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.